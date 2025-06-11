Finalists announced for Stelliers Asia 2025 Awards

Stelliers formally announced the 106 finalists for the Stelliers Asia 2025 Awards during a live broadcast streamed across the region today, 11th June.

Now on its 12th edition, Stelliers honours the individuals who drive the hospitality industry forward.

From department heads and rising stars to seasoned general managers, the platform recognises hotel professionals at every level and across every department who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

The Stelliers Asia 2025 Awards are open to hoteliers working in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This year’s edition features 21 award categories spanning all areas of hotel operations, from Front Office, Engineering, Housekeeping, Food & Beverage to Wellness & Spa, Revenue Management, and more.

The winner of each award category will be announced at the Stelliers Asia 2025 Awards Ceremony, set to take place at the world-renowned Capella Bangkok later this year, on 26th September.

As one of the most anticipated events on the regional hospitality calendar, the ceremony offers an evening of celebration, recognition, and connection for hospitality professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Record numbers

This year’s competition attracted a record number of applications from properties across the region.

The 2025 finalists represent a diverse range of prestigious international brands, including Marriott, Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental, IHG, Hilton and Accor, as well as standout local boutique hotels like The Siam and Templation.

This lineup underscores the growing prestige of Stelliers within the region’s hotel landscape and highlights the increasing demand for recognising individual excellence in hospitality.

Stelliers co-founder Stephane de Montgros said of this year’s finalists: “Their stories reflect not only the strength of Asia’s hospitality sector, but also the spirit of dedication and innovation that continues to drive the entire industry forward.”

Noteworthy judges

Finalists were selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a distinguished panel of judges comprising some of the most respected names in global hospitality and business.

This year’s panel was made up of Simon Kahn, Chief Marketing Officer, Google APAC; Dr Jennifer Cronin, Former President, Wharf Hotels; Mark De Cocinis, Former CEO, Boutique Group; Bernhard Bohnenberger, Co-Founder & CEO, Discover Collection; and Yona He, Head of Asset Management & Owner Relations, JAPAC, Oracle.

Cronin said: “Our people are the heart and soul of creating memorable experiences. We are a people business, where customer service excellence is in our DNA. The bricks and mortar create great architecture, but it is our people that create those memorable experiences. There is a strong commitment to growing and developing the next generation with passionate, thoughtful, and caring leaders determined to give back to a career that has sustained them, their families, and their communities.”