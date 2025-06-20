 Finnair celebrates 70 years of flights to Ivalo, Lapland

Travel Daily Media

Finnair celebrates 70 years of flights to Ivalo, Lapland

Airlines and Aviation
Finland
a house in Lapland; Shutterstock

 

Finnair celebrates a significant milestone this week, 70 years since the launch of the first flight to Ivalo, the airline’s northernmost destination in Finland and the European Union’s most northerly international airport.  The inaugural service took place on 18 June 1955, marking the beginning of a long-standing commitment to connecting travellers with the unique nature and culture of Finnish Lapland.

At that time, the route was operated via fellow Finnish gateways, Oulu, Kemi, and Rovaniemi, with a DC-3 aircraft.

Located in the heart of Northern Lapland, Ivalo serves as a gateway to some of Finland’s most pristine wilderness areas, including Lake Inari, Lemmenjoki National Park, and the Hammastunturi Wilderness Area.

The region offers year-round experiences, from hiking and canoeing in summer to snowmobiling and aurora hunting in winter. In addition to Ivalo, Finnair operates direct flights from Helsinki to other key destinations in Lapland, including Kittilä and Rovaniemi.

Kittilä provides access to the popular Levi and Ylläs ski resorts, while Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, is a year-round vibrant hub for tourism, culture, and business.

Jenni Suomela, Finnair’s Vice President, Sales and Retail, said: “Ivalo has been part of Finnair’s network for 70 years, a testament to the long-standing importance of Lapland in our operations.

“Today, the region is more popular than ever, and we have a strong offering year-round. “We have several weekly flights to different destinations during the summer, and our schedule for the upcoming winter is the most extensive yet.”

During this summer season Finnair flies over 50 weekly flights to Lapland from Helsinki, timed for easy connections for customers from the UK and Ireland.

During the 2025–2026 winter season, Finnair will operate up to 72 weekly flights from Helsinki to Rovaniemi, 41 to Kittilä, and 33 to Ivalo.

The expanded schedule is designed to support growing demand, particularly during peak travel periods and weekends, while ensuring smooth connections for British and Irish customers.

Lapland continues to be one of Finnair’s most distinctive and attractive destinations, due to the region’s natural beauty, peacefulness, strong cultural heritage, and Nordic hospitality.

From the Midnight Sun and autumn colours to the Northern Lights, Lapland offers unforgettable experiences in every season.

 

 

