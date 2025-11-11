Fliggy puts AI in the heart of its shift to omni-intelligent travel agents

Chinese online travel platform Fliggy is leading the way as the first online travel player to adopt a multi-agent approach to building AI-powered products.

This development is part of Fliggy’s preparations for its upcoming shift from online travel agencies to omni-intelligent travel agents.

As Fliggy’s chief technology officer Alex Chen explains: “At Fliggy we believe the future lies not with traditional online travel agencies, but with omni-intelligent travel agents which will be the new ‘OTAs’.”

To deliver this vision for customers everywhere, Fliggy has consistently launched new AI-powered products throughout the year, in both consumer-facing and B2B scenarios, with all products powered by multiple collaborating AI agents.

It all began with AskMe

This started back in April with the launch of the platform’s smart AI travel assistant AskMe.

In this product, multiple specialised AI agents work together to provide users with highly personalized travel planning, delivering a seamless experience similar to having a team of professional travel consultants.

In the following months, AskMe has launched features including itinerary maps, heat-based maps highlighting popular hot spots, and most recently in September, photo-based audio AI guides.

Fliggy’s business travel arm, AliBtrip, also unveiled an AI solution for business travel, which includes an employee travel agent for personalized planning and a corporate management agent to help streamline backend processes and ensure compliance.

As of press time, the company has confirmed that some European partners are integrating these products to attract and serve Chinese outbound tourists in innovative ways.

By providing official interpretation materials including visuals, textual content for architectural sites, attractions and exhibitions, and tour transcripts as authoritative data for pre-training, Fliggy’s clients can deliver accurate and engaging AI-generated Chinese tour interpretation services.

Fliggy has extended its AI applications across various functions, including supply chain operations, customer service, merchant tools, platform governance, product development, and destination marketing.

Moving forward

As of late March, approximately ten percent of the platform’s online customer inquiries are now managed by AI.

Meanwhile on the consumer user interaction front, AskMe introduces an innovative approach where users can access multiple specialized assistants simultaneously such as a flight search assistant, a hotel experience expert, a discount and promotion specialist, a local tour guide, and a budget manager, which lead to an exclusive caring sense where multiple roles cater specifically to the user's needs.

It effectively recreates the experience of having a dedicated travel team working together for each user.

It also suggests that AI may finally break the long-standing trade-off among scale, cost, and personalisation in travel.

Chen explained: “In real-world situations, use cases are rarely simple as they often involve a mix of tasks and require flexibility. A multi-agent architecture allows us to take a user request, break it down into manageable parts, and orchestrate agents or tools with the right capabilities to handle different pieces. The smart system can coordinate their work and adjust in real time as things change, which makes it much better equipped for unpredictable, complex scenarios that people face every day.”