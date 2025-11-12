 flydubai signs IATA Safety Leadership Charter

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

flydubai signs IATA Safety Leadership Charter

The Dubai-based carrier’s announcement reinforces its commitment to fostering a positive safety culture and collaboration with the global aviation industry and key government stakeholders

Airlines and Aviation
Dubai

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has taken a significant step towards further strengthening its safety culture by signing the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Leadership Charter. The charter, signed by flydubai’s Chief Executive Officer, Ghaith Al Ghaith, underscores the leadership’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety across the organisation.

Joining a growing list of more than 150 global airlines, this milestone reflects flydubai’s dedication to safety excellence and its ongoing efforts to foster a robust safety culture that prioritises the wellbeing of its passengers and workforce.

The IATA Safety Leadership Charter is a pioneering global initiative, developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, that promotes safety through visible leadership engagement, empowering aviation leaders to cultivate safety awareness, trust and accountability across all levels of an airline’s operations.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said:“We are pleased to sign the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, re-emphasising our commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety. By embedding the Charter’s guiding principles into our daily operations and sharing our experiences, insights and best practices, we aim to further contribute towards a stronger and safer global aviation industry. ​ Fostering a safety-first culture remains a high priority at flydubai and we look forward to working with our industry partners to maintain safety throughout our entire operations.”

The charter’s guiding principles include leading a collective commitment to safety through words and actions, fostering safety awareness among the airline’s entire organisation and conducting constant assessments and improvements of safety culture.

Khalid Alhumaidan, Senior Vice President of Compliance, Safety & Sustainability at flydubai, added: “Joining the IATA Safety Leadership Charter marks an important milestone in flydubai’s journey to continuously strengthen our safety culture. Leadership plays a vital role in shaping safety outcomes, and through this Charter, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting trust, accountability and transparency at every level of the organisation. It reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance our Safety Management System and ensure that every decision we make prioritises the wellbeing of our passengers, workforce and stakeholders.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

flydubai signs IATA Safety Leadership Charter

The Dubai-based carrier’s announcement reinforces its commitment to fostering a positive safety culture and collaboration with the global aviation industry and key government stakeholders

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has taken a significant step towards further strengthening its safety culture by signing the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Leadership Charter. The charter, signed by flydubai’s Chief Executive Officer, Ghaith Al Ghaith, underscores the leadership’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety across the organisation.

Joining a growing list of more than 150 global airlines, this milestone reflects flydubai’s dedication to safety excellence and its ongoing efforts to foster a robust safety culture that prioritises the wellbeing of its passengers and workforce.

The IATA Safety Leadership Charter is a pioneering global initiative, developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, that promotes safety through visible leadership engagement, empowering aviation leaders to cultivate safety awareness, trust and accountability across all levels of an airline’s operations.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said:“We are pleased to sign the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, re-emphasising our commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety. By embedding the Charter’s guiding principles into our daily operations and sharing our experiences, insights and best practices, we aim to further contribute towards a stronger and safer global aviation industry. ​ Fostering a safety-first culture remains a high priority at flydubai and we look forward to working with our industry partners to maintain safety throughout our entire operations.”

The charter’s guiding principles include leading a collective commitment to safety through words and actions, fostering safety awareness among the airline’s entire organisation and conducting constant assessments and improvements of safety culture.

Khalid Alhumaidan, Senior Vice President of Compliance, Safety & Sustainability at flydubai, added: “Joining the IATA Safety Leadership Charter marks an important milestone in flydubai’s journey to continuously strengthen our safety culture. Leadership plays a vital role in shaping safety outcomes, and through this Charter, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting trust, accountability and transparency at every level of the organisation. It reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance our Safety Management System and ensure that every decision we make prioritises the wellbeing of our passengers, workforce and stakeholders.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top