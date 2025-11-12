flydubai signs IATA Safety Leadership Charter

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has taken a significant step towards further strengthening its safety culture by signing the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Leadership Charter. The charter, signed by flydubai’s Chief Executive Officer, Ghaith Al Ghaith, underscores the leadership’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety across the organisation.

Joining a growing list of more than 150 global airlines, this milestone reflects flydubai’s dedication to safety excellence and its ongoing efforts to foster a robust safety culture that prioritises the wellbeing of its passengers and workforce.

The IATA Safety Leadership Charter is a pioneering global initiative, developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, that promotes safety through visible leadership engagement, empowering aviation leaders to cultivate safety awareness, trust and accountability across all levels of an airline’s operations.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said:“We are pleased to sign the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, re-emphasising our commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety. By embedding the Charter’s guiding principles into our daily operations and sharing our experiences, insights and best practices, we aim to further contribute towards a stronger and safer global aviation industry. ​ Fostering a safety-first culture remains a high priority at flydubai and we look forward to working with our industry partners to maintain safety throughout our entire operations.”

The charter’s guiding principles include leading a collective commitment to safety through words and actions, fostering safety awareness among the airline’s entire organisation and conducting constant assessments and improvements of safety culture.

Khalid Alhumaidan, Senior Vice President of Compliance, Safety & Sustainability at flydubai, added: “Joining the IATA Safety Leadership Charter marks an important milestone in flydubai’s journey to continuously strengthen our safety culture. Leadership plays a vital role in shaping safety outcomes, and through this Charter, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting trust, accountability and transparency at every level of the organisation. It reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance our Safety Management System and ensure that every decision we make prioritises the wellbeing of our passengers, workforce and stakeholders.”