Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is set to offer younger guests an unforgettable sporting experience this October when football legend Michael Owen hosts an exclusive kids’ football camp.

Scheduled for 20th to 23rd October, the camp gives young guests the opportunity to train with the former England striker who won the coveted Ballon d’Or in 2001 and played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Stoke City.

Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort’s Football Camp with Michael Owen promises high-energy coaching sessions on the resort’s football pitch.

The camp closes with a grand finale on 24th October, where participants will be awarded medals and certificates to celebrate their achievements.

Training the next generation of legends

According to Owen: “Football has given me so many incredible experiences and I’m excited to share my knowledge and love for the game with the next generation at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort.”

Whether youngsters are taking their first steps on the pitch or refining their skills, the camp is set to help them learn all about fun and teamwork in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

The camp is complimentary for kids aged 15 and under staying at the resort during this time.

A place to live, learn, and play

Designed for families seeking active and engaging holidays, Avani+ Fares Maldives offers more than just football.

Little ones can immerse themselves in interactive activities at AvaniKids, while older children and teens find their own space to unwind at the Teens Club.

From creative arts and crafts sessions to island exploration and digital gaming zones, there’s something to keep every age entertained.

At the adult-free Petit Bistro by AvaniKids, young VIPs dine on all their favourites and try their hand at cooking, making mealtimes as fun as they are delicious.