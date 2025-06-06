Four Seasons Yachts is set to change the game in terms of luxury seafaring

In anticipation of setting sail in 2026, Four Seasons l, the first in the Four Seasons Yachts collection, revealed new details about the vessel's standout marina experience and seaside programming.

The innovative transverse marina, which opens across both sides of the yacht, will place guests directly at sea level for unparalleled access to the water's edge.

The transverse marina introduces a revolutionary concept in maritime architecture: featuring two retractable platforms, one portside and one starboard side, along with a spacious interior bar and lounge area, the marina spans the yacht, yielding up to 676 square metres (7,275 square feet) of total space on dedicated marina days, offerings options for watersports, wellness, activities, relaxation, dining and more.

These offerings create experiences that encapsulate the spirit of bespoke yachting adventures for all guests.

Programming will take place on dedicated Marina Days throughout most itineraries, highlighting picturesque locations from Mayreau island and Soufrière Bay in the Caribbean to the Gulf of Squillace and Monte Argentario in the Mediterranean.

Activities on these days prioritise secluded spots to allow for exploration of peaceful and remote waters.

Inspired and innovative design

Departing from traditional aft-positioned design, the innovative transverse marina provides enhanced sea access, versatility and improved stability.

This flexible space, spanning two decks, accommodates up to 105 guests across its combined indoor and outdoor spaces, which include a lounge, bar, and an extendable deck with a sea pool and lounge chairs.

Yielding up to an extra 351 square metres (3,778 square feet) and boasting direct access to the water, the extendable watersports dock offers ample opportunities for continued exploration and discovery at sea.

Tillberg Design of Sweden, renowned for their Scandinavian aesthetics and specialized yacht concepts, crafted the marina's interior to match the sophistication of the yacht's residential-style suites.

Tiliberg Design partner and executive director Fredrik Johansson said: "Our design focuses on creating a seamless connection with the sea, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and functionality. Inspired by the dining terraces in the South of France, we aimed to bring that atmosphere of casual elegance aboard the yacht.”

A different take on the marina experience

On designated Marina Days when the yacht is not sailing, featured on most Mediterranean and Caribbean voyages, the Four Seasons I marina transforms into an aquatic playground, offering guests a unique perspective from sea level.

As dawn breaks, early risers can invigorate their senses with on-deck yoga followed by post-workout smoothies and guided meditation sessions.

As the day unfolds, the marina evolves into a vibrant social hub with guests enjoying a selection of expertly crafted beverages that can be sipped while taking in panoramic views of postcard-perfect coves and ports.

Fitness enthusiasts can partake in water-based exercises with electric hydrofoils and water bikes, while those preferring a more leisurely pace can opt for traditional kayaks or inflatable waterboards.

Scenic coastal explorations are made possible with pedalboards, allowing guests to navigate picturesque shorelines at their own pace.

Guests wishing to enjoy the water closer to home will appreciate the fully protected sea water dipping pool located within the yacht's floating platform.

According to Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd vice-president of itinerary and planning Tim Littley: "Guests will explore remarkable destinations, beautiful bays and hidden coves while enjoying adventures on kayaks, paddleboards, and superyacht water toys that let them glide effortlessly across the water. These marina days will add a new element of discovery and fun, and we look forward to introducing our guests to this one-of-a-kind experience."

Introducing the Luxe Grand Touring Experience

Four Seasons Yachts’ Grand Touring Experience offers a sophisticated way to explore the world's most beautiful coastlines.

It includes two bespoke experiences that transport guests while at anchor and in select ports; namely the Limo Tender and the Beachlander.

The Limo Tender experience is a customized, full-service adventure available on most voyages aboard a custom 10-metre (32 foot) vessel.

This experience offers a refined and customizable way to explore a destination, complete with personalized service and a private captain.

Whether looking for a private group outing or a romantic escape for two, the Limo Tender promises an unforgettable experience on the water.

Meanwhile, The Beachlander experience offers a high-speed, adventure-ready excursion aboard a 10-metre (32 foot) Ribeye vessel.

Guests enjoy access to exclusive beach clubs, remote coves, vibrant reefs for snorkeling, and scenic coastal cruising.