Frasers Hospitality expands Modena by Fraser’s brand presence in China

Frasers Hospitality recently announced the expansion of its Modena by Fraser brand presence with two new property openings in Mainland China: Modena by Fraser Shenzhen and Modena by Fraser Wujiaochang Shanghai.

Strategically located in two of China's most dynamic cities, the openings demonstrate Frasers Hospitality's commitment to delivering contemporary, design-led accommodation for modern travellers.

Frasers Hospitality chief executive Eu Chin Fen said: "The China market is central to our long-term strategy for Asia. Our two new Modena by Fraser properties represent a significant step in strengthening our presence in this region, while allowing us to reinforce our competitive advantage and differentiation with experience-led stays that resonate with today's modern travellers."

Company chief operating officer Chew Hang Song added: "These openings reflect our continued focus on operational excellence and local market relevance. The expansion of the Modena by Fraser brand presence in China addresses a clear gap in the extended stay segment, offering apartment-seekers trusted, reliable and purposefully designed living spaces, backed by over two decades of creating homes away from home."

Adjusting to residents’ needs

Both properties offer flexible living spaces that adjust to residents' needs, such as dedicated white zones that can be used for yoga, gaming, or other activities depending on individual preferences.

Practical kitchenettes provide everyday convenience, while communal areas are designed to encourage social interaction. These features are supported by regular community programmes that bring residents together.

These elements reflect Modena by Fraser's approach to intuitive living, combining comfort, functionality, and a sense of belonging.

The additions of Modena by Fraser in Shenzhen and Shanghai mark the brand's seventh and eighth property in China, representing another step forward in Frasers Hospitality's efforts to deepen its presence in Mainland China and further strengthening its leadership in the extended-stay segment.

These properties are part of a larger expansion pipeline, reinforcing the group's commitment to delivering lifestyle-driven residences across the region.

Shenzhen: The art of connected living

Modena by Fraser Shenzhen, which initially opened on 29th March, brings a refreshed take on flexible urban living in the heart of Luohu District within the Greater Bay Area.

The residence features 325 contemporary apartments, ranging from smart studios to spacious two-bedroom units, all thoughtfully designed with multi-functional areas to support both short- and long-term stays.

Housed in the distinctive Shennan 1001, a landmark development in Shenzhen designed by London-based PLP Architecture, the tower's spiral façade draws inspiration from traditional Chinese scroll paintings, creating a poetic silhouette on the city skyline.

The city's first Modena by Fraser property offers direct connectivity to Hong Kong and is mere minutes away from the Luohu, Wenjindu, and Liantang border crossings, and a short drive to Luohu Port.

It is also conveniently connected to the Shenzhen Metro via Lines 2, 5, and 8.

Among the lifestyle amenities are a pickleball court, alongside a gym, yoga studio, relaxation lounge, lobby café, and outdoor barbecue area, all designed to support active living and foster a connected community.

With its vibrant setting, thoughtful design, and award-winning service, Modena by Fraser Shenzhen presents a fresh option for cross-border professionals and leisure travellers alike.

Shanghai: Urban power and dynamism

Modena by Fraser Wujiaochang Shanghai offers a well-balanced lifestyle for business travellers and academics, blending inspiration, connectivity, and community in one of the city's most bustling neighbourhoods.

Located in the heart of Yangpu District, in close proximity to the Wujiaochang commercial hub, Modena by Fraser Wujiaochang Shanghai is situated close to global tech companies, premium shopping centres, and top educational institutions, Fudan University and Tongji University.

The property recently had its soft opening last 20th May and offers 307 fully furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with sizes ranging from 23 to 66 sqm.

Designed to enhance productivity and relaxation, the property features a range of thoughtfully curated facilities from a tranquil landscaped garden at the entrance and a serene relaxation room to a yoga studio and gym equipped with state-of-the-art smart mirrors.

Guests can host business and social events in versatile meeting spaces and the stylish Common Room with amphitheatre seating.

For gourmet meals, the property's restaurant serves up a delectable mix of Cantonese and local Shanghai cuisine promising a rich culinary experience.

Within easy access to multiple bus routes and Metro Lines 10 and 18, the residence fuses the energy of a creative academic community with exceptional urban convenience.