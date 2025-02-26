A vibrant cosmopolitan city where tradition and modernity converge, Fukuoka comes with a rich past, having long been a center of exchange with mainland Asia. In recent years, the city has embraced large-scale urban developments, including the Tenjin Big Bang, transforming it into a vibrant entertainment and commercial hub once more. Now, with the arrival of world-class hotels such as the Ritz-Carlton and a rise of inbound tourism, Fukuoka is establishing itself as a global city of today. According to FUKUOKA CITY Official Tourist Guide, the number of foreign tourists was approximately 2.795 million in 2023 (about 7 times more than the previous year).

Fukuoka’s vision centers around fostering a positive cycle of urban growth and an improved quality of life. To that end, it places a strong emphasis on the arts and a sense of community.

“NOT A HOTEL FUKUOKA” – A New Standard in Urban Hospitality

Conveniently located in Yakuin, Fukuoka City, about a 20-minute drive from Fukuoka Airport and a 10-minute bicycle ride to Tenjin, NOT A HOTEL FUKUOKA offers a blend of tranquility and urban vibrancy. The Yakuin neighborhood boasts a peaceful lifestyle where restaurants and general stores only known to locals operate. This property can be used as a base for spending a relaxing time in the room or actively enjoying the city of Fukuoka. It is NOT A HOTEL’s first urban condominium and is characterized by its appearance of several boxes stacked one on top of the other. The Fukuoka property, ​ opened in 2023, not only uses visual appeal but also private green terrace spaces for each room. ​

All eight rooms are designed with a spacious area of more than 100㎡ and have different concepts, such as a room specialized for workspace, a room where you can invite a chef to enjoy a meal, and a room for retreats with a jet bath on the terrace. The first floor has a lounge “+BLANC” where you can enjoy dinner and wine exclusively for guests. The property serves as the perfect launching pad for adults who want to enjoy the blank spaces in life , combining work and play, travel and life without borders.

Artist Cafe Fukuoka – Art Meets Community

As the city’s first municipally established space to nurture emerging talent, Artist Cafe Fukuoka bridges the gap between art, community, and everyday life. Located on the site of the former Maizuru Junior High School, it includes a coworking space, a production area, and a café called “teateto,”, and is open to everyone, not just artists. This is the first time that Fukuoka City has established such a place to support emerging- artists. Artwork is also displayed in its gallery space and changes every one to two months, giving visitors the chance to see a variety of different works. Anyone who visits can ​ also read art-related books and use the community space as a coworking area. The cafe menu mainly features Japanese tea, and also offers sweets that are free of additives.

COFFEE COUNTY – Brewed Excellence in Yakuin

The second location of the acclaimed COFFEE COUNTY, this cozy café, a short walk from Yakuin Station, offers more than just exceptional coffee. Located five-minutes from Yakuin Station, the second COFFEE COUNTY offers more ​ than just coffee alone.

They also produce sweets to complement each cup. Customers can relax and enjoy sweets inspired by Latin America as well as drinks using seasonal fruits in a stylish purple interior. The coffee products are a result of the owner’s travels to Nicaragua, Peru, and other coffee rich countries forming long-lasting relationships with farmers.

Todoroki Saketen Yakuin Stand! – Playground for Connoisseurs

For enthusiasts of fine beverages, Todoroki Saketen Yakuin Stand! is an unmissable destination in Shirogane. As the second location of the boutique liquor shop “Todoroki Saketen”, the establishment is a playground for curious imbibers to experience a plethora of sakes, wines, shochu, and more. ​ As a store during the daytime, visitors can choose from selections resulting from the owner and staff having traveled in the area to collect over 5,000 bottles of wine (natural wines mainly from France, Italy, and Japan), sake (famous sakes from all over Japan, including 20 Kyushu breweries), shochu (Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and more), plum wine, liqueurs, and more. During the evening, travelers can sip sake and wine at the attached counter in a kaku-uchi (standing bar). ​ The staff, who have a wealth of knowledge about sake, are happy to advise customers according to their preferences. ​ The bar features 100 varieties of sake, 50 varieties of shochu, and 200 varieties of wine on hand, all with a label describing the characteristics and recommendations of the sake. Liquor store hours: 12:00-21:00; Bar hours: 16:00-21:00; Closed Sundays and Mondays.

From historic sites to cutting-edge developments, Fukuoka’s charm extends far beyond its urban core. Visitors can explore the tranquil surroundings of Ohori Park, take a stroll through the traditional Kawabata Shopping Arcade, or immerse themselves in the vibrant food culture of the city—highlighted by local specialties such as Hakata ramen and fresh seafood from the Nagahama fish market.

Fukuoka also champions sustainable living and green initiatives, with bike-sharing programs and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure encouraging environmentally conscious exploration. The city’s deep connection to its history and future-oriented vision make it a destination like no other.

With its rich blend of culture, cuisine, and cutting-edge hospitality, Fukuoka invites travelers to immerse themselves in its unique charm. From vibrant urban developments to artistic and culinary gems, the city is an emerging beacon of global allure.