FY26 is off to a positive start: FCTG

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) has hosted its Annual General Meeting (Wednesday, 12 Nov 2025). It announced that FY26 is off to a positive start, with first-quarter results and preliminary October trading data confirming momentum across both corporate and leisure segments.

Corporate is strong, with FCM Travel securing a pipeline of account wins totalling almost AUD$400 million, Asia returning to modest profitability, and the business globally delivering further productivity gains.

First-quarter total transaction value (TTV) increased by nearly seven per cent.

Leisure TTV is also growing at a healthy rate. Still, the temporary travel pattern shifts that emerged late last year continue to impact year-on-year profit comparisons, which is in line with expectations. The business is starting to see signs of recovery, which is a positive signal ahead of FCTG's peak second-half trading periods.

For the full year, FCTG is targeting an underlying profit before tax of AUD$305 million–AUD$340 million, a 5.5%–17.6% uplift on FY25.

Chris Galanty, Global Corporate CEO, Flight Centre Travel Group said: “As global business travel continues to face challenges, from airline disruptions to geopolitical tensions, including the USA government shutdown, FCTG’s corporate brands FCM Travel and Corporate Traveller demonstrate the vital nature of expert travel management for businesses.

“Having a trusted travel management company spearheaded by people and tech has never been more crucial. Our corporate brands are not just booking services – they're essential risk management partners always providing real-time support and strategic guidance.

“Our customers have benefited from immediate assistance during disruptions, with dedicated consultants proactively managing itinerary changes and providing duty-of-care services that have proven invaluable.

“Corporate Traveller thrives with its dedicated consultant model, particularly resonating with small and medium enterprises seeking personalised service alongside technological efficiency.

“The brand's Northern Hemisphere Melon platform continues to gain adoption as businesses recognise the value of blending high-tech solutions with high-touch service, reflected in strong customer satisfaction metrics and improved retention rates.

“FCM Travel continues to strengthen its position serving larger organisations with complex travel needs, expanding its client base by securing significant new accounts throughout the year.

“The business is leveraging its proprietary technology suite to deliver customised solutions to sophisticated travel programmes, while making substantial progress with New Distribution Capability implementation.

“We’re at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence tech that enhances service delivery while improving operational efficiency. AI now intelligently routes inbound requests to the appropriate consultants, improving response times and saving thousands of consultant hours.

"Business travel remains essential to prosperity, even in uncertain times. Our role is to ensure that when our customers' people need to travel – whether to close deals, grow relationships, or drive innovation – they can with confidence knowing they have expert support at every stage."