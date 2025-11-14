Global airfares to remain steady through 2026: Amex GBT Air Monitor

Airfare prices are expected to remain stable through 2026, according to the latest findings from the Air Monitor 2026 from American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) a software and services company for travel, expense and meetings & events. The annual report forecasts global airfares and provides industry trends and strategies to help businesses optimize travel programs in today’s rapidly changing aviation landscape.

Looking ahead to 2026, travelers can expect airfares to look much like they do in 2025. Demand for business travel remains resilient, while a combination of broader industry dynamics and limited opportunities for airlines to push up fares should keep ticket prices stable. Instead of broad fare-based increases, airlines are adopting increasingly sophisticated revenue management strategies, including investment in premiumization and the application of continuous pricing. These approaches are reshaping competition, keeping base fares stable while diversifying the range of products and services available to travelers.

“Anticipated price stability creates both opportunities and new considerations. Airlines are expanding their offerings through new products and pricing models, giving businesses more choice but adding opaqueness to travel program management,” said Dan Beauchamp, VP Consulting, Amex GBT. “To maximize value, businesses will need to stay agile and look beyond fares to proactively manage their suppliers and understand how best to unlock value.”

Global air price forecast in 2026

Route Business class Premium economy class Economy class North America <-> North America -0.3% -0.2% -0.5% North America <-> South America +0.9% +0.5% -0.3% North America <-> Europe +0.2% +1.8% -1.5% North America <-> Middle East +3.1% +3.8% -0.9% North America <-> Asia 0% -1.5% -5.7% South America <-> South America +5.8% -0.3% -7.7% South America <-> Europe +3.6% +1.0% -2.1% South America <-> Middle East +9.9% - +5.8% Europe <-> Europe +4.8% - +3.4% Europe <-> Middle East +3.0% -2.5% +2.5% Europe <-> Asia +4.8% 0% +0.3% Middle East <-> Middle East +9.0% - +1.7% Middle East <-> Asia +7.4% - +0.3% Middle East <-> Australia +6.1% +5.1% +3.1% Asia <-> Asia +3.2% +2.5% -1.4% Asia <-> Australia +3.4% +4.5% +2.5% Australia <-> Australia +3.0% - +3.0%

Factors influencing airfares for 2026 include:

Uncertainty: Geopolitical and economic volatility continue to impact airline cost and travel patterns. Despite resilient demand, fares are expected to remain stable in 2026, as carriers are holding fares steady in an already high-cost environment.

Airline economics: Supply chain disruption, labor settlements, and the potential return of fuel price volatility are adding billions in costs, placing upward pressure on airlines.