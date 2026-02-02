Global Gourmet Journeys: The Best Culinary‑Led Travel Experiences for 2026

Maison Belle Époque: Art Nouveau & Champagne in Épernay

Set in Perrier‑Jouët’s historic Belle Époque residence on Épernay’s Avenue de Champagne, Maison Belle Époque is an intimate showcase of Champagne art de vivre and French Art Nouveau. Europe’s largest private collection of Art Nouveau furniture and objets d’art frames exceptional lunch and dinner experiences that pair seasonal French menus with Perrier‑Jouët’s most iconic cuvées. Each dish is crafted to complement the house’s delicate floral style, creating an immersive journey through flavour, heritage and design in a single sitting.​

You can learn more on the official website here: www.perrier-jouet.com

Flavours of Bhutan: Spice, Tradition and Regional Diversity

Bhutanese food is defined by bold chillies, comforting stews and a deep culture of sharing meals at the heart of family and community life. Western regions are known for classics such as ema datsi, along with Tibetan‑influenced noodles and dumplings, while Bumthang celebrates buckwheat‑based pancakes, noodles and dairy‑rich dishes that reflect its high‑altitude valleys. Eastern Bhutan leans into corn dishes and pungent local cheeses, and the south mirrors Nepali and Indian influences through curries, lentils and flatbreads, making regional food trails one of the most authentic ways to understand the kingdom.

You can learn more on the official website here: www.bhutan.travel

Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren, Soneva Jani

Perched over a tranquil lagoon at Soneva Jani in the Maldives, Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren is a love letter to the ocean and the island’s organic gardens. The open‑air, overwater restaurant sits beside The Gathering with uninterrupted horizon views, offering a relaxed yet refined dinner setting that feels tailor‑made for sunset. Menus focus on sustainably caught Indian Ocean seafood, vegetarian plates and dedicated plant‑based options, anchored by a Chef’s Choice tasting menu that guides guests through single plates, sharing dishes and indulgent desserts.​

You can learn more on the official website here: www.soneva.com

Le Ponant x Relais & Châteaux: French Gastronomy at Sea

Le Ponant, an icon of French sailing heritage, brings haute cuisine to the open sea through its partnership with Relais & Châteaux. On this intimate three‑masted yacht, menus spotlight seasonal ingredients and French culinary tradition, elevated by attentive service and carefully chosen wines. As the ship glides between secluded bays and coastal villages, each meal feels like dining at a floating Relais & Châteaux address, blending sense of place, slow travel and gastronomy into one seamless experience.

You can learn more on the official website here: www.au.ponant.com.au

Haven at Mondrian Gold Coast: Coastal Dining in Burleigh Heads

Haven, the signature restaurant and pool club at Mondrian Gold Coast, brings refined coastal dining to the shoreline of Burleigh Heads. Spanning a third‑floor dining room, pool club, private cabanas and a sunset bar, the venue flows from sun‑drenched lunches to twilight drinks with panoramic Pacific views and curated music. The menu celebrates seafood from along Australia’s eastern seaboard, premium paddock‑sourced meats and seasonal produce from the hinterland, with a woodfire grill at the heart of the kitchen adding smoke‑kissed depth to share plates, raw bar offerings and daily specials.​

You can learn more on the official website here: www.mondrianhotels.com

Fresh in the Garden, Soneva Fushi: Farm‑to‑Table in the Maldives

Fresh in the Garden at Soneva Fushi is an open‑air dining sanctuary set above the resort’s organic gardens, where nature shapes every detail of the experience. Guests dine under a starlit sky or beside the open kitchen, surrounded by fragrant herbs, rustling leaves and ocean breezes drifting in from the nearby shore. Menus champion simplicity and provenance, with seasonal produce harvested just steps away and freshly caught seafood forming the backbone of both à la carte and curated tasting journeys.

You can learn more on the official website here: www.soneva.com

L’Amo Bistrò del Mare, METT Singapore

L’Amo Bistrò del Mare at METT Singapore brings the flavours of the Italian coast to a stylish urban setting. Soft nautical tones, floral accents and alfresco seating create an atmosphere that feels both polished and relaxed, ideal for long lunches or intimate dinners. The kitchen focuses on premium seasonal ingredients, including daily fresh seafood, handmade pastas and farmers’ vegetables, with each dish designed to honour Italian culinary tradition while remaining light, vibrant and contemporary.

You can learn more on the official website here: www.lamorerestaurant.com

Le Commandant Charcot x Alain Ducasse: Nuna Restaurant

On PONANT’s luxury polar expedition ship Le Commandant Charcot, the Le Commandant Charcot × Alain Ducasse collaboration delivers the only Alain Ducasse‑branded restaurant at sea, Nuna. Here, refined French and international haute cuisine is served in a serene, light‑filled dining room that looks out over ice and sea. Ducasse’s team shapes the overall gastronomy on board and trains the crew to uphold his exacting standards, so breakfast, lunch and dinner all reflect a meticulous approach to flavour, service and presentation in one of the world’s most remote environments.

You can learn more on the official website here: www.au.ponant.com.au