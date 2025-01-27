

Goa is all set to celebrate its most iconic festivals—Shigmotsav, Carnaval, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti—with grand fervour. Rohan A. Khaunte, along with GTDC Chairman Dr. Ganesh Gaonkar, Director of Tourism Shri Kedar Naik, and Managing Director of GTDC Shri Kuldeep Arolkar on January 24, 2025 chaired meetings with the organizing committees for Carnaval, Shigmotsav, and Shiv Jayanti. These discussions focused on ensuring the successful execution of these events, with detailed planning on logistics, coordination, and promotional strategies to enhance their appeal and reach.

The meeting was followed by a press conference where Director of Tourism Shri Kedar Naik, alongside Managing Director of GTDC Shri Kuldeep Arolkar and Dy. General Manager Mktg/ Hotels, GTDC Shri Deepak Narvekar officially announced the dates, centres and other details of the festivals.

Also present for the meetings were the representatives of different Municipal Councils of different festival centres, representatives of the Police, Traffic Cell and Fire and Emergency services and others.

Kedar Naik while addressing the media informed that the Carnaval will take place from February 28 to March 4, 2025, offering five days of colourful celebrations and float parades across Goa. A grand curtain-raiser in Porvorim on February 28 will set the tone for the event, followed by parades in Panaji on March 1, Margao on March 2, Vasco on March 3, and Mapusa and Morjim on March 4. This vibrant festival promises to attract tourists and locals alike with its lively atmosphere.

The prize plus infrastructure money allotted for Panaji, Margao, Vasco and Mapusa carnaval organising committee is INR 27,35,000/- whereas that for Porvorim it’s INR 17,35,000/- and for Morjim it’s INR 14,25,000/-, he stated.

Naik further informed that the Shigmo Festival, a grand 15-day celebration of Goa’s vibrant folk traditions, will be held from March 15 to March 29, 2025, with colorful float parades organized across 19 centres. The festivities will commence in Ponda on March 15, followed by Margao on March 16, Mandrem and Quepem on March 17, Shiroda and Curchorem on March 18, and Dharbandora on March 19. Calangute will host the parade on March 20, followed by Vasco on March 21 and Panaji on March 22. Parades in Mapusa and Sanguem are scheduled for March 23, while Canacona will celebrate on March 24 and Pernem on March 25. The celebrations continue in Valpoi and Cuncolim on March 26, Bicholim on March 27, Sanquelim on March 28, and will culminate in Porvorim on March 29. These parades will highlight Goa’s rich cultural heritage, featuring traditional music, dance, and artistic performances, offering locals and tourists an unforgettable experience.

The meeting also included the significant decision to increase the prize money for the minor centers, namely Quepem, Bicholim, Valpoi, Canacona, Curchorem, Sanguem, Pernem, Cuncolim, Sanquelim, Dharbandora, Shiroda, and Calangute, by INR50,000/-.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19, 2025, at multiple locations, including Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco, Ponda, Sanquelim, Porvorim, and Bicholim. To support these celebrations, a one-time grant of ₹5 lakh has been allocated to various committees in various cities to facilitate the events and ensure their success informed Shri Kedar Naik.

Goa is all set to showcase its vibrant culture through these grand celebrations, promising a memorable experience for all. These events reflect the state’s dedication to preserving its rich traditions while fostering tourism.