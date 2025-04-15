Greater Bay Airlines (GBA)’s new scheduled direct service to Guilin, China officially took off today, 15th April.

This new direct route between Hong Kong and Guilin further expands the airline’s network in Mainland China.

Passengers of the inaugural flight were representatives from GBA, together with assistant general manager for air network development Ricky Chong of Airport Authority Hong Kong.

This new direct service flies twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

A warm welcome

The maiden flight arrived at Guilin Liangjiang International Airport at 9:00am this morning.

Passengers and crew were warmly welcomed by Wang Zixi, director-general of the Guilin Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism; and GBA chief operating officer Stephen Loh at a ceremony held on the apron.

Located in the northeast of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is renowned for its spectacular natural scenery that is highly reckoned as incomparable with any other place on the planet.

The region’s most popular attractions include Li River, Elephant Trunk Hill, Riyue Shuangta (Sun and Moon Pagodas) Cultural Park, Seven Star Scenic Area, Jingjiang Palace, Yangshuo Park, and the Big Banyan Tree.