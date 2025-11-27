GRT Hotels Hosts ‘GReaT Conversations’

GRT Hotels & Resorts successfully hosted the latest edition of its signature thought leadership series under the banner of “Great Conversations” & the topic was 'Navigating Tomorrow – Leaders in Conversations.' The insightful evening cantered on a critical industry topic: Emerging Travel Trends and Changing Guest Behaviours.
Breaking new ground, the event featured a powerful all-women panel of industry stalwarts, offering diverse perspectives on the rapidly evolving travel landscape and the shift in consumer expectations.
The distinguished panel included: Loveleen Arun, Founder, Panache World. Recognized by several global networks like Traveller Made, she is one of the premier Luxury Travel advisors in India today. Ranjini Nambiar, Director, Footloose Yatra Consultants. Ranjini served as the National - - one of the industry’s most respected voices in experiential and sustainable travel. President of SKÅL International India from 2018 to 2020. Anu Shinoj, Hotel Manager, Radisson Hotel Bengaluru City Center and the conversation was expertly moderated by Shubhangi N, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, GRT Hotels & Resorts.
“The most enduring success in travel and hospitality belongs to those who look beyond fleeting market trends to capture the deeper, emotional voice of the guest. We believe the true differentiator is not operational perfection, but a commitment to purpose-driven hospitality and authentic human presence. We are happy to convene conversations like this with our industry peers, because it is through this collective intelligence that we can anticipate change, build trust, and deliver the extraordinary experiences our modern travelers seek.” said Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels & Resorts.
The discussion delved into key areas, including the rise of experiential travel, the increasing demand for personalized wellness and sustainability credentials, and how technology is reshaping the path to purchase for modern guests. The panelists provided actionable strategies for hospitality brands to anticipate and adapt to these changing dynamics.
The event was well attended by travel partners, and media, serving as a platform for focused conversations on responsible growth and innovation within the corporate and leisure travel sectors.