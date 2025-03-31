GRT Hotels & Resorts has launched The GReaT Patashala, a virtual learning YouTube channel aimed at enhancing hospitality training through bespoke Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) videos. GRT Hotels initially developed the SOP videos for internal training, the initiative has now been expanded to benefit hotel management students, industry professionals, and aspiring hospitality talent. This initiative marks a significant milestone, as GRT Hotels becomes one of the first hotel chains in India to offer such comprehensive educational content to the industry.

The launch event at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels featured esteemed guests, including Venkatesan Dhattareyan, Regional Director (South) of Indiatourism, who presided over the ceremony. The event also featured a panel discussion on “Basics and Emerging Trends of Hospitality Training,” with notable participants such as Dr. Sobhana Devi, Assistant Professor, Department of Tourism Studies at Madras Christian College; Dr. Jaisree Anand, Dean of Hotel Management at Vels University; and Mr. Prabu, Joint Registrar (Humanities and Science) at Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute University. Their insights contributed to a rich dialogue on the future of hospitality training.

In a move to further its commitment to inclusivity, GRT Hotels & Resorts signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with V-Sesh, a Chennai-based organization dedicated to connecting differently-abled individuals with suitable employment opportunities. This collaboration aims to utilize ‘The GReaT Patashala’ channel to provide skill development and training, empowering individuals to achieve professional independence.

Nataraajan, Deputy Managing Director of GRT Hotels & Resorts, remarked: “I commend our Learning and Development team for their impactful initiative. I encourage them to continue curating relevant videos to enhance professional acumen within the hospitality industry. Additionally, I invite industry leaders and aspiring professionals to benefit from this resource.”

“Our vision for ‘The GReaT Patashala extends beyond internal training; we aim to contribute positively to the broader hospitality community by sharing knowledge and fostering growth. Through this platform, we aspire to make a meaningful impact on the industry and support aspiring professionals,” stated Mr. Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels & Resorts. This initiative has been well-received by industry leaders and principals of hospitality institutes, underscoring its potential to elevate standards across the sector.

‘The GReaT Patashala’ offers a curated collection of over 75 in-house videos, blending foundational hospitality practices with contemporary industry trends. The channel covers a wide array of topics, from Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on billing processes to guidelines for accommodating guests’ pets. The channel is now live on YouTube, offering a growing repository of videos covering various aspects of hospitality operations. The channel serves as a resource for hospitality professionals, students, and enthusiasts, reflecting GRT Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to knowledge sharing and industry advancement.