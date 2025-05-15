Hadiprana Hospitality set to change the game in the Indonesian hospitality sector

Built upon the legacy of one of Indonesia’s most celebrated architecture and design visionaries, Hadiprana Hospitality officially makes its debut through a new website and social media account.

Built upon the legacy of one of Indonesia’s most celebrated architecture and design visionaries, Hadiprana Hospitality officially makes its debut through a new website and social media account. Established by the family of the late architect Hendra Hadiprana, this new hospitality brand reflects the design icon’s lifelong dedication to preserving and celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Indonesia. Under the leadership of Hadiprana’s daughter Puri, Hadiprana Hospitality is characterised by exceptionally curated spaces that preserve Indonesia’s rich cultural traditions through thoughtful and innovative design. Puri is working alongside Hadiprana brand ambassador Sekaraya Hadiprana Surjaudaja to ensure that their family’s passion for authenticity and artistry continues to inspire and resonate in every aspect of the business. At the same time, Deasy Swandarini has been appointed as the company’s chief operating officer, and she brings her extensive experience in hospitality operations and development to the role.

Four exceptional properties Hadiprana Hospitality is currently made up of three properties: Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana; Rumah Prapanca, a Residence by Hadiprana; and Dua Dari, a Residence by Hadiprana. A fourth, Bandarindu, a Hotel by Hadiprana, is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026. Tanah Gajah Originally conceived by Hendra Hadiprana during his honeymoon in the 1960s, Tanah Gajah offers a serene and immersive resort experience, with expansive landscapes that allow guests to reconnect with nature. Featuring 24 suites and villas, wellness programs, cultural activities, and thoughtful dining experiences, the property is designed to provide meaningful retreats that embrace the peaceful ambiance of Bali while honouring its artistic traditions. It’s the perfect destination for extended stays and transformative journeys. Dua Dari For those seeking an intimate and exclusive getaway, Dua Dari offers a sanctuary of four one-bedroom residences, ensuring maximum privacy and exclusivity. With personalised service and a curated collection of art reflecting the owner’s distinguished taste, Dua Dari is an oasis for inspiration, peace, and a sense of belonging. As such, this location is ideal for quiet contemplation and rejuvenation. Rumah Prapanca Located in the heart of South Jakarta, Rumah Prapanca is an exclusive private residence where elegance and sophistication converge. Creating an intimate, elegant space for special occasions and memorable events, Rumah Prapanca combines an exquisite art collection with thoughtful service. The property revolves around three key settings: The Living Room, adorned by a curated collection of antiques and artefacts from across the Indonesian archipelago; The Dining Room, featuring Hadiprana-designed chandeliers and an impressive teakwood ceiling; and The Terrace & Swimming Pool, which overlooks lush gardens and is decorated with Balinese umbrellas, colonial-era rattan sofas, and trinkets collected from Mr. Hadiprana’s international travels. In development: Bandarindu, a Hotel by Hadiprana The upcoming Bandarindu hotel will transform Mr and Mrs Hadiprana’s first holiday home in Bali into a dynamic, functional space with seamless service. Designed for contemporary travellers, this vibrant property will blend cultural heritage with forward-thinking design, creating a social hub for connection and rejuvenation. Slated to open in Q4 2026, Bandarindu promises to be an evolving environment where guests can experience a dynamic stay in the heart of one of Indonesia’s most paradisical locations.