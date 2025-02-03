Hamad International Airport (DOH) announces the opening of Concourse E as part of its latest terminal expansion program. Designed to further elevate the passenger journey, this development prioritises boarding efficiency, reduces reliance on remote gates & buses and incorporates accessibility & sustainability focused design.

Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, commented: “We are thrilled to see this modern concourse come to life, providing our passengers with a more seamless and comfortable travel experience. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering world-class facilities that emphasize efficiency, accessibility and sustainability. With the launch of Concourse E, travelers can experience the first phase of a transformative expansion aimed at elevating every aspect of their journey. This marks only the beginning, with further developments planned to enhance connectivity, capacity, and the overall experience at Hamad International Airport”.

The expansion adds 51,000 square meters of space to the airport, featuring eight (8) new contact gates representing a 20% overall addition that enable faster boarding and improved operational efficiency at the World’s Best Airport.

Further development with Concourse D expansion to be announced in a few weeks.

Concourse E features: