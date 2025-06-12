Hamilton Island Race Week set to mark its 40th year

Australia’s Hamilton Island Race Week celebrates 40 years this August, marking four decades of world-class sailing, exceptional food and wine, and sun-soaked revelry.

Presented for the first time by American Express, the 2025 regatta is scheduled for 16th to 23rd August, a lineup of unmissable world-class experiences and events on water and on shore.

Hamilton Island chief executive Nick Dowling said: “Race Week's 40th anniversary is a landmark moment. What began as a simple sailing competition has become a spectacle of sail racing, culinary excellence, and island fun. It's not just about sailing the most picturesque course in the world, it's about celebrating everything that makes Hamilton Island so special: world-class experiences, a vibrant food and wine scene, and the incredible atmosphere and camaraderie that events like Race Week bring to the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef.”

Indeed, what began as a niche offshore sailing regatta in 1984 has evolved into a week-long festival of sport, style and island culture, attracting crews, chefs, celebrities, and spectators from around the country and abroad.

More than just a sporting event

While the regatta remains the focal point, with some of the world's best crews competing in spectacular Whitsundays conditions, this is by no means a week just for sailors.

Guests can wander the buzzing marina village, relax with a picnic on Catseye Beach, or indulge in an array of ticketed events including beachfront garden parties, superyacht cruises, wine masterclasses, world-class musical performances, and long island lunches curated by some of Australia's most celebrated chefs all set against the stunning backdrop of the Whitsundays.

For this year’s event, guests can take part in the following activities:

La Dolce Vita Lunch by the Sea with Will Cowper presented by American Express (17 August): OTTO Brisbane's Executive Chef brings his signature flair to an indulgent modern Italian lunch on the shores of Pebble Beach, qualia.

Beachfront Garden Party at Catseye Beach (17 August): A sun-kissed afternoon of gourmet grazing, live music and chic seaside vibes, beginning with a glass of Piper Heidsieck champagne on arrival and views over the turquoise waters of Catseye Bay.

Champagne Spectator Cruises aboard Superyacht Impulsive (17, 19 and 22 August): Front-row seats to the on-water action aboard a 130-foot luxury yacht, complete with Champagne and canapés.

An Italian Evening with Gin-Spired Cocktails presented by Tanqueray (19 August): A spirited celebration of Italian coastal cuisine—served with a generous splash of Tanqueray gin with a marina backdrop.

The Ultimate Lay Day Beach Party at Whitehaven Beach aboard Impulsive (20 August): A playful day of snorkelling, gourmet food, floating slides, and barefoot fun aboard Superyacht Impulsive at the world's best beach.

Lunch on the Greens at Hamilton Island Golf Club (21 August): A three-course long lunch, featuring seasonal local produce, fine wine, live tunes and incredible Dent Passage views.

A Wine Masterclass with Larry Cherubino at Bommie (21 August): An exclusive wine tasting with one of Australia's most celebrated winemakers, and a special drop to take home.

A Starlit Beachside Dinner with Alanna Sapwell-Stone and Larry Cherubino (21 August): A four-course coastal feast on Catseye Beach, paired with WHIPBIRD wines and storytelling by the winemaker himself.

The Sundays Long Lunch with Josh Niland presented by MECCA Cosmetica (22 August): A relaxed island-style long lunch at The Sundays' signature restaurant, Catseye Pool Club - where one of Australia's most influential chefs takes centre stage.

For those seeking the ultimate Race Week, qualia and new boutique hotel, The Sundays, offer exclusive curated experiences from private chef-led beach lunches and candlelit degustations, to intimate performances, such as a special appearance by internationally acclaimed soprano Amy Manford.

Backed by exceptional partners

American Express’ vice-president of brand, marketing, and member experience Nasla Edwards said of the sponsorship: "We're thrilled to be the presenting partner for the 40th anniversary of Hamilton Island Race Week. American Express is dedicated to offering our Card Members exclusive access to premier events and we look forward to bringing our signature touch to this iconic regatta and week-long festivities.”

The 2025 also welcomes new partners for race week which include Panerai and Balter, alongside the return of AV Partners, Mecca Cosmetica, Piper-Heidsieck, Tanqueray, Casamigos, Revo, Robert Oatley Wines, Sail Racing, Tourism and Events Queensland, and longstanding partner Nautilus Marine Insurance.

Whether you're racing, relaxing, or raising a glass, Hamilton Island Race Week 2025 is your invitation to trade winter for warm seas, Champagne moments, and sun-soaked indulgence.