Hampton by Hilton to become Hilton’s ninth brand in Southeast Asia

Global hospitality company Hilton announced the debut of its award-winning Hampton by Hilton brand in Thailand today, 15th May.

Hampton by Hilton’s arrival in the region was marked by the signing of Hampton by Hilton Phuket Town and kick-starts Hilton’s strategic expansion in Southeast Asia’s thriving midscale segment.

The signing further underscores Hilton’s commitment to tripling its mid-market presence in the region.

With this launch, Hilton will have nine brands operating in South East Asia, where it currently offers 110 properties and anticipates expanding its portfolio by more than 50 percent in the coming years.

Hilton’s area vice-president and regional head in Southeast Asia Alexandra Murray said: “Hampton by Hilton’s entry into South East Asia, a region that continues to see robust tourist activity driven by intra-regional travel, signifies an important milestone for Hilton as we set our sights on the burgeoning mid-market segment and chart our next phase of growth. This new addition not only expands our portfolio but also caters to the diverse needs of today’s travelers, reflecting our commitment to continually deliver meaningful and exceptional stays grounded in Hilton’s signature hospitality.”

Building on momentum

The upcoming Hampton by Hilton Phuket Town builds on Hilton’s recent growth momentum, including the recent signings of two new Hilton Garden Inn hotels in the Philippines, as well as three new Hilton Garden Inn properties in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

It will also further solidify Hilton’s leadership in Thailand, which holds the global hospitality company’s largest portfolio in South East Asia, with 30 properties plus 11 more in development.

Hilton vice-president for development in Southeast Asia Maria Ariizumi said: “Introducing Hampton by Hilton to South East Asia is the next piece in our strategic vision to grow our focused service portfolio in the region. The signing also attests to the trust in the strength of Hilton’s brand recognition and our innovative commercial engine as we continue working with the right partners to expand Hilton’s portfolio.”

Since its inception, Hampton by Hilton has been synonymous with providing guests with a best-in-class stay experience, thoughtfully designed accommodations and friendly, reliable service.

Known also for its complimentary hot breakfast, premium sleep experience, and backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee, the brand has cultivated a loyal following of business and leisure travelers.

Last year, the brand celebrated the opening of its 3,000th hotel globally as well as milestones including 10 years of operations in China.

A fresh addition to Phuket’s hospitality scene

Nestled on Thailand’s largest island, Phuket Town is the charming capital of Phuket province. Known for its serene beaches and unique blend of Sino-Portuguese heritage, the island has been attracting a steady stream of local and international travelers.

In 2024, Phuket, including Phuket Town, received over 8.6 million visitors.

Slated to open in the third quarter of 2026, Hampton by Hilton Phuket Town is located within walking distance from the center of Phuket Old Town, rich with cultural attractions and a myriad of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

The hotel will feature 112 guest rooms, starting from 21 square meters, with access to amenities including an outdoor pool and fitness center.

With Phuket International Airport an hour’s drive away, and about 10 minutes to Rassada Pier, one of Phuket’s busiest piers, the property is set to be a prime destination for business and leisure travelers.

Hampton by Hilton Phuket Town will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class brands comprising more than 8,400 properties in 140 countries and territories.

Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi.

ETG Phuket chief executive Phetcharat Manasomjit said of this upcoming development: “We look forward to working closely with Hilton to bring a globally renowned brand like Hampton by Hilton to Phuket and meet the demand for quality, mid-market accommodation and consistent and reliable stay experiences. As Phuket continues attracting visitors with its beautiful beaches, rich history, and vibrant culture, Hampton by Hilton Phuket Town will serve as the ideal base for travelers to explore this iconic destination.”