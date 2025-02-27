HBX Group and PerfectStay, a travel company specialized in travel packaging technology, announce the strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines that has resulted in the launch of Turkish Airlines Holidays, a new travel offering designed to enhance the passenger experience.

Thanks to this partnership, Turkish Airlines passengers will now have access to HBX Group’s extensive global inventory of hotels, experiences, and transfers, powered by PerfectStay’s dynamic packaging technology, which allows travellers to conveniently book customized travel packages tailored to their preferences. Passengers will have the best price guaranteed and bundled package benefits for holiday packages in over 60 countries and 200 destinations, including tailor-made holiday and tour programs.

With Turkish Airlines being one of the largest and most influential airlines in the world, covering the largest global network of international flights, this collaboration is a major milestone in HBX Group’s strategic focus on airlines and loyalty programs, a key segment that accounted for 13% of Total Transaction Value (TTV) of HBX Group´s Accommodation segment in 2024. Turkish Airlines Holidays, also, will announce its entry into the US market in the coming months.

Nicolas Huss said “Today’s travellers expect a seamless and connected booking experience. With this in mind, we are proud to embark on this strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines to launch Turkish Airlines Holidays. Through this collaboration, passengers can now enhance their journeys by combining flights with our extensive global inventory of accommodations, transfers and experiences, powered by PerfectStay’s advanced packaging technology, to create the ideal getaway. As a company dedicated to connecting global travel, we are thrilled about this opportunity and eager to shape the future of travel together.”

“We are excited to partner with HBX Group and Turkish Airlines on this groundbreaking venture”. Raphael Zier, Co-founder and CEO at at PerfectStay, said. “By combining our expertise in dynamic packaging technology with HBX Group´s highly curated inventory of travel products and the international destination network of Turkish Airlines, we are creating an unmatched travel booking experience for millions of passengers, with a one-stop solution where travellers can effortlessly book flights, accommodations, and additional travel services, all in one place.”

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bilal Ekşi added: ‘’We are excited to launch Turkish Airlines Holidays globally. Offering the convenience of booking an entire trip on a single platform, Turkish Airlines Holidays will redefine the way travellers plan and experience their holidays.’’