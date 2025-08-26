HBX Group announces partnership with Superscript

Global B2B travel technology marketplace HBX Group announced a new partnership with UK digital insurance broker Superscript earlier today, 26th August.

This partnership aims to simplify the complexities of insurance regardless of risk, geography, or industry for HBX Group’s travel industry partners, starting with a first-phase launch focusing on the UK and Europe.

According to HBX Group’s chief product and new business officer Daniel Nordholm: “Our partnership with Superscript will help our travel industry partners to find innovative and competitively priced insurance solutions for a wide range of business risks. With the company’s expertise and HBX Group’s industry knowledge, data and insights, we see this partnership as key for the development of our Insurtech initiatives.”

Superscript CEO Christopher Barclay likewise enthused: “We are delighted to be partnering with HBX Group to meet the needs of its partners with our award-winning digital broking. We look forward to offering a range of competitive corporate commercial insurances for hotels and retail travel agencies in the coming months.”

Superscript is the latest company that HBX Group has partnered with to offer insurance solutions to its clients and suppliers, complementing its existing partnerships with battleface, Wallbid, and Intermundial.

Perfect for any type of business

Superscript is built for any type of business at every stage of growth, from micro to multinational.

By taking a modern approach, and powered by cutting-edge technology, Superscript has next-level expertise in emerging risks and partnerships with some of the world’s leading underwriters.

The digital insurance broker was one of the first UK-based Insurtechs to become a Lloyd’s of London broker and is dual-regulated across Europe.

Additionally, Superscript was recently named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in the SME/Mid-Market bracket of the 2025 British Insurance Awards.

It is also proud to be a Certified B Corp, constantly working towards building a better world benefiting people, communities, and the planet.