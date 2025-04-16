B2B travel technology marketplace HBX Group announced the launch of HBX Group eWallet, a collaborative development with Spanish e-money firm FinPay, on Tuesday, 15th April.

HBX Group Wallet is an innovative B2B payments platform specifically designed for the travel industry.

The product will be initially available in Spain in April 2025, with plans to expand to OECD countries starting in June.

According to HBX Group’s chief product and new business officer Daniel Nordholm: “HBX Group eWallet represents a decisive step toward modernising B2B payments in the travel ecosystem. We want to set a new standard for efficiency and security in the sector, and this partnership with FinPay allows us to achieve this with a solution tailored to the industry’s needs.”

FinPay chief executive Juan Antonio Soriano echoed Nordholm’s sentiments, adding: “This collaboration with HBX Group leverages the full potential of financial technology applied to real-world business contexts. FinPay represents a breakthrough in the digitalisation of B2B payments and financing, and we are proud to be the technology partner making it possible.”

What exactly is the HBX Group eWallet?

A B2B eWallet is a digital solution that allows companies to securely store and manage payments quickly, and efficiently.

Operating similarly to a digital wallet for consumers, it is designed to facilitate instant, cross-border transactions between companies.

That said, the HBX Group eWallet, developed specifically for the travel industry, goes a step further by incorporating advanced features such as integrated financing, invoice access, and full transaction traceability.

Its aim is to digitise and automate B2B payments, reduce transaction costs, and improve the operational scalability of the travel ecosystem.