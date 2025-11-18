Helicopters are making a Riyadh comeback: NYC-style transfers may be next — Here’s everything you need to know

At the Dubai Airshow, Riyadh Air and The Helicopter Company (THC), both Public Investment Fund (PIF) entities signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reshaping premium mobility within Saudi Arabia. The partnership marks a significant step in integrating advanced air mobility solutions into the Kingdom’s expanding aviation ecosystem — and a key milestone in Riyadh Air’s mission to redefine the modern travel experience.

The agreement sets the foundation for a new era of seamless travel, enabling Riyadh Air passengers to connect effortlessly from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) to destinations across Riyadh and beyond via helicopter. Similar to services already popular in cities like New York and Nice, the initiative seeks to offer fast, personalised, and efficient transfers, cutting city commute times dramatically.

Talking about the partnership, Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC, said: “THC continues to unlock new modes of mobility that deliver high standards of safety, comfort, and convenience. By partnering with Riyadh Air, we are reinforcing national integration in the aviation sector and contributing to PIF’s mandate to strengthen strategic sectors and support Saudi Vision 2030.”

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, added: “Our commitment extends beyond traditional air travel; we are building a world-class travel experience that reflects the Kingdom’s ambition and growing global presence. Our collaboration with THC embodies a shared mission to advance premium mobility solutions that contribute to the transformation of the national aviation landscape.” The partnership comes as Riyadh Air prepares to launch commercial operations with a state-of-the-art fleet designed to elevate the Kingdom’s position as a global aviation hub. By incorporating helicopter transfers into its offering, the airline aims to deliver a differentiated premium product tailored to travellers seeking speed, personalisation, and convenience from runway to final destination.

With both companies now working to identify routes and operational frameworks, the service is expected to become a defining feature of Riyadh’s future mobility landscape, supporting Saudi Arabia’s broader push toward innovation across aviation, tourism, and urban transport.