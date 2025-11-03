 Hong Kong Airlines to resume direct service between Hong Kong and Hanoi from 19 Dec 2025

Hong Kong Airlines to resume direct service between Hong Kong and Hanoi from 19 Dec 2025

The daily flight will further strengthen the airline’s network across Asia.

Airlines and Aviation
Hong Kong

The resumption of the Hanoi service not only enhances Hong Kong Airlines’ network coverage across Southeast Asia but also reinforces the company’s commitment to strengthening connectivity along the “Belt and Road” region, facilitating trade, and promoting cultural and economic exchange.

Li Dianchun, Executive Vice President of Hong Kong Airlines, stated: "Vietnam's tourism market has seen rapid growth in recent years, leading to a significant increase in demand for air travel.  With the construction of Hanoi Airport’s new terminal and the implementation of several airport infrastructure projects, conditions for air transport have become increasingly favourable. Building on our successful experience operating the Da Nang route, we are even more confident in the potential of the Vietnamese market. We look forward to deepening our presence in Vietnam and offering passengers more convenient and efficient travel options."

Moreover, the route will better connect with Hong Kong Airlines’ international network, offering seamless connections to long-haul destinations such as Vancouver, Sydney, and Melbourne. This will provide travellers with more diverse transfer options and further consolidate Hong Kong’s position as a leading international aviation hub.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Hanoi is as follows (All times local):

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency
HKG – HAN HX528 17:40 18:50 Daily
HAN – HKG HX529 19:50 22:50

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

 

 

