In a highly anticipated move, Hong Kong Airlines has resumed its Australian services after a six-year hiatus. The inaugural flight arrived on the Gold Coast in perfect time for the 2025 Lunar New Year celebrations, marking a significant boost for local tourism and trade. The seasonal service is set to bring 5,000 seats to the Gold Coast over the next four weeks, with flights operating until 15 February. The festive atmosphere at the terminal was electric as lion dancers kicked off the celebrations. Among those present to welcome passengers from the first flight were Queensland Tourism Minister Andrew Powell, Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans, and other dignitaries. Tourism Minister Andrew Powell expressed his excitement at the influx of visitors from Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year period, highlighting the positive impact on the local economy and job market. “We are excited to welcome thousands of travellers over this four-week period,” Minister Powell said. “This service is expected to bring $9.14 million in overnight visitor expenditure, supporting up to 90 local jobs.” The seasonal service offers visitors quick and easy access from the tarmac to the beach, presenting an excellent opportunity for the local economy and tourism operators. This initiative is another success story for the $200 million Attracting Aviation Investment Fund. Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans was thrilled to welcome Hong Kong Airlines back to the Gold Coast. “We’re delighted to welcome Hong Kong Airlines’ guests to our beautiful city and can’t wait for them to experience the best of an Australian summer across the whole region,” Ms Evans said. She recalled that China was the Gold Coast’s number one international market before the pandemic, attracting more than 300,000 visitors a year. Evans expressed hope that this renewed connection with Hong Kong would pave the way for long-term services across key markets in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and Mainland China. Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Mr Yan Bo celebrated the full flight of passengers on their inaugural voyage. “We are delighted to have a full flight of passengers on our first voyage, with around 300 travellers coming to experience Queensland’s warm climate and exciting tourist activities,” Mr Yan Bo said. He also looked forward to welcoming visitors from the Gold Coast and Queensland to Hong Kong during their operation period, encouraging them to immerse in the vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations and enjoy authentic Hong Kong cuisine. Hong Kong Airlines President and Captain Mr Sun, who joined the cockpit crew for the first flight, emphasised the airline’s commitment to providing high-quality services. “As one of Hong Kong’s leading full-service airlines, Hong Kong Airlines is committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive services, including flexible baggage allowance options, complimentary inflight meals, and comfortable seats, to ensure that every passenger can enjoy a pleasant journey,” Mr Sun stated. The return of Hong Kong Airlines’ service was met with enthusiasm by Acting City of Gold Coast Mayor Donna Gates. “It’s a touchdown for our city, and what a welcome return after six years,” said Cr Gates. “Let’s hope that just like Hong Kong’s famous orchid, something magical grows from the return of this seasonal service to our city. We have so much to share, and I applaud all involved.” Tourism and Events Queensland’s (TEQ) Ollie Philpot and other partners marked the milestone arrival. Mr. Philpot noted the collaborative effort between Hong Kong Airlines, Experience Gold Coast, and Tourism Australia to highlight the Gold Coast in Hong Kong and Mainland China. “This is an exciting moment, and one we hope signals the beginning of a major boost to the festive period on the Gold Coast,” said Mr Philpot. Experience Gold Coast CEO John Warn celebrated the resumption of Hong Kong Airlines’ services as a significant step forward for the tourism industry. “China is a hugely important source market for the Gold Coast, so we are thrilled to see Hong Kong Airlines’ services lift off again,” Mr Warn said. He noted that visitation from China had increased to 56,000 visitors in the year ending September 2024. “While the market is still on the long road to recovery, this is a very positive sign, and we’re confident the new Hong Kong Airlines seasonal service will only bolster those numbers further.” This seasonal service will continue to operate until February 15th, 2025, thanks to the support of the Queensland Government’s Attracting Aviation Investment Fund. With the renewed connection between Hong Kong and the Gold Coast, the region will enjoy a prosperous and vibrant Lunar New Year.