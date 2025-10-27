Hong Kong Tourism Board launches The Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) unveiled its upgraded Hong Kong Incentive Playbook 2.0: New Discovery on Friday, 24th October at a gathering of close to 300 agents and industry partners.

Expanding on the first edition's success, Playbook 2.0 delivers over 200 fresh experiences, from fencing workshops and billiard masterclasses to tours of grand auction houses, iconic movie sets and traditional Chinese temples.

Two new themes, Cruise and Empowerment, were added to broaden itinerary possibilities, blending team-building thrills with personal enrichment and taking the excitement to the sea, ensuring both professional growth and unforgettable moments in Victoria Harbour.

Some of the ideas were curated for a sneak peek during the mega familiarisation trip from 22nd to 27th October.

Through the tour, MICE travellers found themselves deeply immersed in Hong Kong's vibrant culture.

A timely development

Several attendees at the launch observed a growing interest among companies in cruise tourism products.

Indeed, many cruises operating out of Hong Kong include itineraries that visit other countries and regions, enabling travel agencies and tour operators to expand their MICE travel offerings.

Thanks to recent developments, agencies are not hesitant over combining a two-day Hong Kong land itinerary with a cruise voyage.