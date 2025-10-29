Hoshino Resorts’ KAI Kusatsu and KAI Miyajima to open next year

Japanese hospitality firm Hoshino Resorts announced the opening of two new properties under its KAI brand in 2026.

KAI, one of Hoshino Resorts’ flagships, is a brand focused on traditional onsen ryokan [hot spring inn] hospitality.

The two properties are located in Japan’s leading destinations for soothing relaxation thanks to the numerous hot springs within the area.

KAI Kusatsu in Gunma

KAI Kusatsu, the brand’s 24th property, opens on 7th June 2026 and will be located in Kusatsu Onsen, Gunma Prefecture.

The facility's concept is “a forest hot spring inn connected by a tunnel to the Kusatsu onsen landscape.”

Nestled on a hillside overlooking Mt Kusatsu-Shirane, the expansive, nature-rich retreat will feature multiple buildings, including guest room wings, a dedicated bathhouse, and a separate lounge.

A private tunnel will provide direct access to the Kusatsu Onsen town and be exclusive for guests to enjoy the contrast of a nature-rich retreat and the vibrant atmosphere of the historic town.

A historic location

Recognised as one of Japan's top onsen destinations, Kusatsu Onsen has a long history believed to date back to the Kofun period (ca 3rd to 6th century AD).

Revered for its healing waters, it has long been cherished as a place of therapeutic bathing.

Situated at the base of Mt. Kusatsu-Shirane, this natural hot spring boasts an impressive flow of over 32,000 litres per minute, making it the highest naturally discharged volume of any hot spring in Japan[1].

Kusatsu Onsen is valued for its iconic Yubatake, a picturesque water field that functions as the town's main hot spring source, and for Yumomi, a traditional method of cooling the mineral-rich waters without dilution.

This distinctive culture, along with its communal baths, is beloved by locals and continues to draw visitors year-round.

In the heart of Setouchi

KAI Miyajima, on the other hand, will open its doors to guests by summer 2026.

Strategically located with views of the Great Torii Gate of Itsukushima Shrine, all guest rooms will offer spectacular ocean views of the Seto Inland Sea.

The public hot spring is designed to provide an experience akin to being immersed in the sea.

In addition to arranging direct access from the hotel to Itsukushima Shrine, KAI Miyajima will reintroduce the Setouchi Ancient Sauna, a traditional bathing method long practiced in the Setouchi region, offering a unique stay that deeply connects guests with the local culture and history.