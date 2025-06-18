Hospitality and travel professionals laud Maximum Occupancy West Coast 2025

Last week’s Maximum Occupancy West Coast 2025 conference brought together over 150 professionals from across Western Australia (WA)'s hotel, tourism, and accommodation sectors.

Held at the Pan Pacific Perth, the event is widely being praised as the best event of its kind in WA as it delivered cutting-edge insights, practical strategies, and vital industry connections.

A major highlight of the day was the keynote address by WA minister for tourism Reece Whitby who emphasised the significance of tourism to the region's economy.

Whitby outlined the government's continued investment in the sector and its commitment to positioning Western Australia on the global tourism map.

An inspiring vision

Tourism Western Australia’s managing director Anneke Brown addressed participants with a high-energy and motivational keynote.

In her speech, Browne shared her vision for the future of tourism in WA and encouraged the industry to think boldly and act with confidence.

The event also featured a full-day program of expert speakers and panel discussions on topics including staffing and retention, direct booking strategies, AI in hospitality, sales performance, major events and occupancy, and future-forward F&B trends.

Now in its second year in Perth, Maximum Occupancy West Coast continues to establish itself as a must-attend event for WA's accommodation and tourism professionals, not only for the learning opportunities but also as a much-needed platform to bring the industry together.