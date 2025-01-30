Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wellness Road announced the appointment of Nicolas Raynal as its new executive chef.

In this role, Raynal will take charge of all culinary activities at the property.

Likewise, Raynal will drive the strategic direction and total refresh of Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road’s food and beverage offerings as it celebrates ten vibrant years in operation.

General manager Nicolas Mercier said of the new executive chef: “We’re excited to have Nicolas Raynal and his expertise on board as we are set to celebrate our milestone ten-year anniversary with exceptional culinary events in our restaurants and bars. It’s the perfect time to retell our story and continue to delight Bangkok’s diners.”

With his culinary mission to interpret the luxury and lifestyle promise of the hotel into a variety of meals to reflect every mood, Raynal aims to encourage repeat visits to everywhere from the pool to CHAR Rooftop Bar.

Raynal said: “Eating is a universal experience; and the best way to connect with someone and learn their story is over a meal. Our curated new menus will be a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with our guests as they enjoy every bite.”

A French national with an affinity for multi-cultural environments, Raynal has over 20 years of hospitality experience in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels in France, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and, most recently, Thailand, where he was part of the pre-opening team and Head Chef for Brasserie Palmier at the Four Seasons Bangkok.

Refreshing changes

Among Raynal’s opening salvos at the Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road is CHAR Restaurant’s new menu which is slated to launch on Wednesday, 5th February.

Hotel guests and local residents alike can savour dishes that embody the restaurant’s new modern brasserie concept.

Centred around the culinary philosophy of “comfort food, but with a twist”, must-try dishes include the refreshing Scallop Tiradito, classic Chicken Cordon Bleu, elevated Steak Frites with Café de Paris Butter using Australian Wagyu, as well as irresistible desserts like the freshly-made Profiteroles.

Other upcoming initiatives include romantic Valentine’s dinners, all-new business set lunches, four-hand dinners and seasonal menus spotlighting premium produce.

Likewise, CHAR Rooftop Bar’s food menu has also been refreshed, with tempting internationally-inspired bites to pair with signature cocktails such as Marinated Sardines Tartine, Pork Rillette with Fresh Green Peppers and Citrus Madeleines.

More transformations are planned for Metro On Wireless and 22 Steps Craft House later this year.