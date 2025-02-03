As the wildfires and their aftermath continue to impact communities across California, the hotel industry is stepping up at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) to provide critical relief to those affected.

The Los Angeles hotel, travel, and tourism industries, which employ over 540,000 Angelenos and generate billions in economic activity, have been severely impacted by the wildfires. Thousands of hotel reservations have been canceled, affecting local businesses and city tax revenue that will be vital for rebuilding efforts. However, the industry remains committed to supporting the city’s recovery while reminding travelers: Los Angeles is open for business.

Key highlights of the industry’s collective efforts include:

Care Packages for First Responder s: Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Northstar Travel Group, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association joined forces at ALIS with delegate volunteers and LA Works to assemble 500 support kits for emergency responders involved in the Los Angeles wildfires, ensuring frontline heroes have the supplies they need.

Fundraising Campaigns: Industry leaders combined efforts and have donated millions of dollars to various organizations like the Red Cross and the LA Fire Department Foundation.

Industry leaders combined efforts and have donated millions of dollars to various organizations like the Red Cross and the LA Fire Department Foundation. Rooms Donated: Tens of thousands of hotel rooms have been donated to evacuees and emergency response personnel.

Tens of thousands of hotel rooms have been donated to evacuees and emergency response personnel. Staff Support: Thousands of hotel staff volunteered their time to provide comfortable rooms and prepare meals and care packages for hundreds of staff impacted.

“Helping people in need is what the hospitality industry is all about. As our hoteliers have come together to continue to assist evacuees and first responders, we are also here to underscore how vital tourism is to Los Angeles’ recovery,” said Rosanna Maietta, president & CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association. “We are urging travelers to ‘Stay With L.A.’ to support local jobs, businesses, and the city’s long-term recovery.”

“The sense of community demonstrated by ALIS delegates has never been stronger,” said Jeff Higley, president of The BHN Group by Northstar. “We are proud to be a part of an industry that is standing together to help jump-start Los Angeles’ road to recovery by supporting the local hospitality industry and its many employees. We are honored to support these critical organizations and to provide much-needed assistance to those residents in need of a helping hand.”

The hotel industry stands committed to continuing to serve Angelenos and welcome visitors, ensuring a balanced approach to recovery.