Hubby eSIM, the B2B provider of internet connectivity solutions for travel companies, has expanded its partner portfolio with five new B2B partners as part of its strategy to include affordable and seamless Internet access with travel products around the world. The latest travel companies to include Hubby’s eSIMs in their packages are:

Nuco Travel Group – Founded in 2012, it is currently one of UK’s leading specialists in winter travel and market leader for student snow sports.

Londonist DMC – A multi-award-winning student accommodation agency with offices in London, Turkey and China. It offers short- and long-term student accommodation in the British capital.

Route Trip USA – A travel company specialized in organizing tailor-made road trips in the USA and Canada.

Further Travel – An organization entrenched in the travel, events, gap year and volunteer sectors.

Experience Plus – With offices in the USA and Italy, Experience Plus organizes bicycle tours in Europe and Latin America.

These new partnerships highlight the growing demand for data services while “on the road” as 96% of travellers consider that having a reliable Internet connection during their trips is essential.

Hubby eSIM offers easy-to-install, easy-to-use and affordable mobile internet services in more than 200 countries and regions. The company’s connectivity solution enhances the offering of travel companies that are willing to improve their value proposition and the experience of their customers with a branded solution. Among the benefits of Hubby’s eSIMs are:

Simple installation through an app accessible for all ages before departure.

Tailored to the needs, look and feel of travel brands.

Mobile internet connectivity at local rates, which are 95 % cheaper than roaming prices.

The eSIMs are shareable, which makes it an ideal solution for families or groups.

Internet access with the customer’s regular mobile number.

“Internet access has become a utility and a must-have service for travellers, who want to have an easy-to-use, reliable and affordable online connection wherever they travel to, so it comes as no surprise that the eSIM market is growing and is expected to reach 3.3 billion EUR in 2025 – explains Boris Bijlstra, Co-founder at Hubby eSIM. “Our solution and app are intuitive and accessible for travellers of all ages as we aim to connect travel brands with their customers through tailored eSIM services that enhance travel experiences. As a result, travel businesses are supporting our strategy with their trust”.