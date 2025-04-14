ibis Styles Manila Araneta City offers gourmets and gourmands alike to experience a gastronomic journey like no other with its ongoing promotion Passport to Flavors.

Launched last 1st April and running until 15th June, the event enables foodies and travel enthusiasts to explore the vibrant and iconic tastes of Bangkok, Seoul, and Ho Chi Minh in a single inspired venue.

From sizzling street eats to savory classics, this limited-time experience will whisk your senses away to Asia’s most delicious dining destinations.

Dine your way to an Asian getaway

But the adventure doesn’t stop on one’s plate, as dining at strEATs could take guests all the way to Bangkok, Seoul, or Ho Chi Minh City.

With every minimum spend of Php 1,500 in a single receipt (Monday to Thursday à la carte/Friday to Sunday lunch and dinner buffet), diners earn one raffle entry.

Lucky winners will receive roundtrip tickets to one of three vibrant destinations in Asia, each paired with a memorable 3-day, 2-night stay.

Travellers get an unprecedented opportunity to explore the dynamic city of Bangkok, Thailand, with accommodations at ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong; immerse themselves in the energy of Seoul, South Korea, with a stay at ibis Styles Myeongdong; or discover the charm of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, complemented by with an unmatched back beach retreat at ibis Styles Vung Tau.

Each winner will also enjoy an Accor Plus Explorer Membership, offering exclusive benefits and privileges throughout their journey.

Guests who participate during the promo period can submit their raffle entries until 10:00PM on 15th June, and the grand raffle will be held the following day, 16th June at 3:00PM at strEATs.