Dubai’s most iconic water attraction, the Dubai Fountain, is set to temporarily close for five months starting May 2025 as part of a major renovation and technological enhancement project, Emaar has announced. The world’s largest performing fountain, located in Downtown Dubai, will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to ensure that it continues to mesmerize visitors with even more stunning water, music, and light displays.

For years, the Dubai Fountain has been the heartbeat of Downtown Dubai, captivating millions with its synchronized performances set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa. As a landmark of artistry and innovation, it has become a must-visit attraction for tourists and residents alike. Emaar’s latest revamp aims to elevate the experience, incorporating cutting-edge technology, enhanced choreography, and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system.

Emaar has promised that once the renovation is complete, visitors can expect an even more immersive and breathtaking spectacle. The enhancements will not only preserve the fountain’s global status as one of the world’s most celebrated water features, but also introduce new elements designed to push the boundaries of creativity and entertainment.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, expressed his vision for the upgrade, said: “Dubai Fountain is more than a spectacle—it is a reflection of Dubai’s soul, where art, innovation, and emotion come together in perfect harmony. As we elevate this iconic landmark, we continue to create experiences that connect people, inspire wonder, and stand the test of time.”

While the Dubai Fountain takes a brief hiatus, visitors will still have plenty to explore in Downtown Dubai. From the world-class shopping and dining experiences at Dubai Mall to the breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, the district remains a bustling hub of entertainment and culture. Emaar has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, assuring that the upgraded Dubai Fountain will return bigger, brighter, and more captivating than ever before. The renovation will ensure its legacy as one of the world’s most iconic water attractions, continuing to enchant audiences for years to come. The newly enhanced Dubai Fountain is expected to reopen by October 2025.