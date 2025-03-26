Railway enthusiasts and families alike are in for a treat this spring as the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) welcomes the legendary No. 45596 Bahamas for a special visit this April. This marks the first time the historic locomotive will operate on the heritage railway, offering visitors the unique opportunity to experience the power of a true steam icon.

Running on selected dates – 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13 April – Bahamas will be hauling standard NYMR services along the stunning 24-mile heritage route between Pickering and Grosmont. Thanks to the Bahamas Locomotive Society, this visit allows passengers to witness firsthand the impressive sights and sounds of a locomotive that has captivated railway enthusiasts for generations.

Built in 1934 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow, No. 45596 Bahamas is a member of the famed Jubilee Class, designed by Sir William Stanier for the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS). Originally named after the beautiful Caribbean islands, the locomotive became a workhorse of Britain’s railway network before its preservation in the late 1960s. Following a dedicated restoration effort, it now operates on heritage railways, continuing its legacy for future generations.

Paul Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering at NYMR, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome No. 45596 Bahamas to the NYMR for the first time. This locomotive represents an important chapter in railway history, and its presence on our line will be a truly special experience for our visitors. Seeing Bahamas in steam, through the stunning North York Moors, will be a sight to behold. We look forward to sharing this piece of living history with enthusiasts and families alike.”

Visitors can hop on and off at NYMR’s charming heritage stations, exploring the railway’s stunning scenery and historic locations. Station tea rooms at Pickering, Goathland, and Grosmont will be open for refreshments, and the Shed Shop at Grosmont MPD will offer an excellent selection of railway souvenirs and model railway items.

Bahamas will operate services according to NYMR’s Standard Red and Blue Timetables, allowing visitors to plan their journeys flexibly. Standard NYMR fares apply, with tickets starting from £49.50 for an Adult Day Rover and £99 for a Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children). Passengers booking online more than four days in advance will receive an automatic 10% discount. Annual and Travel Pass holders can also enjoy travel on these special services. Discounted fares are available for groups of over 20 people.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see No. 45596 Bahamas in action and immerse yourself in the golden age of steam travel