IHCL partners with ESSEC Academy

In line with its people first culture and commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, has partnered with ESSEC Academy, Singapore to launch a tailored leadership development initiative.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, IHCL, said: “Aligned with our strategic growth roadmap Accelerate 2030, IHCL places a strong emphasis on developing leadership capabilities across managerial levels. As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to nurturing our talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning. Through curated international programmes, such as this partnership with ESSEC Academy, we aim to create talent pools for the future to build on our century old legacy of innovation and business excellence.”

In its continued endeavour to build a robust leadership pipeline, IHCL has deepened its multi-pronged partnership with ESSEC. Recognising the rapidly changing dynamics of the hospitality industry, the company has curated a five-day immersive programme in collaboration with ESSEC Academy, Singapore. The General Managers Studio – Persona Meets Purpose is designed to enhance future leadership capabilities of IHCL leaders. The programme focuses on managing emotional intelligence and global traits in a disruptive world, responding to emerging stakeholder expectations, scaling the growth mindset, and leveraging innovation and sustainability. The learning experience will include expert-led lectures, peer-to-peer learning, collaborative group work, reflective exercises, and hands-on projects.

A pioneer in business-related learning since 1907, ESSEC is ranked among the top business schools globally and is renowned for its excellence in hospitality education.

Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean and President, ESSEC Business School said: “Signing this strategic partnership between ESSEC Business School and the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) at the French Embassy is a significant milestone in the growing India-France collaboration in education, leadership and innovation. With dedicated pathways for talent through scholarships for advanced study, executive education programs, and industry-academic collaboration, IHCL’s legacy of excellence naturally complements ESSEC’s mission to deliver world-class training. Together, we are committed to developing responsible future-fit leaders who make an impact, are culturally aware and visionary.”

This initiative builds on IHCL’s longstanding relationship with ESSEC. For the past five years, IHCL together with ESSEC Business School has offered young talent a 100% scholarship opportunity for the MSc. in Hospitality Management. Starting this year, ESSEC has introduced a one-year track for experienced professionals. Additionally, IHCL and ESSEC have jointly designed a comprehensive Management & Leadership module for IHCL’s flagship Campus to Corporate – Hotelier Development Program, integrating global leadership frameworks and hospitality-specific scenarios to enrich the learning journey of IHCL’s Management Trainees.