IHCL to acquire controlling stake in Atmantan

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, signed definitive agreements to acquire 51% stake in Sparsh Infratech Private Limited, owning company of the brand ‘Atmantan’, a well-established luxury wellness centre located in Mulshi near Pune. The acquisition gives IHCL ownership of the Atmantan brand and its proprietary expertise, enabling expansion of the wellness platform in collaboration with its founding promoters.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “The growing wellness tourism market is witnessing a convergence of health and hospitality and increasing number of travellers are seeking immersive wellness experiences that go beyond conventional treatments and therapies. Addressing this emerging consumer need IHCL marks its entry into the integrated wellness segment with Atmantan. Its holistic and unique wellness proposition along with its proven business model seamlessly complements IHCL’s brandscape.”

He added, “This partnership with founders Sharmilee and Nikhil Kapur brings together Atmantan’s proprietary programmes and IHCL’s vision of entering and expanding in the integrated wellness segment across select destinations globally including within our portfolio.”

“This partnership with IHCL marks a landmark deal in the global wellness industry. Over the years, Atmantan has been committed to redefining wellness through integrated, science-backed programmes that focus on holistic transformation. With IHCL’s deep hospitality expertise and shared values of care and excellence, we are poised to take Atmantan’s philosophy to a wider audience across leveraging Taj InnerCircle’s 13 million-strong customer base.” Nikhil Kapur, Founder-Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre

“Atmantan was born out of a belief that true wellness lies in the harmony of ‘atma’; spirit ‘mana’; mind and ‘tann’; body. Partnering with IHCL allows us to scale this vision with the same authenticity and depth of experience that our guests have come to trust. Together, we aim to make transformative wellness more accessible, while setting new benchmarks in luxury and holistic well-being. This marks an exciting new chapter in Atmantan’s journey.” Sharmilee Kapur, Founder-Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre.

Atmantan, located in Mulshi near Pune, is one of India’s leading integrated wellness destinations. Spread across 36 acres overlooking Mulshi Lake and the Sahyadri hills, this 97-key luxury centre offers transformative programs rooted in Ayurveda, Yoga, Indian Naturopathy, Physiotherapy, Nutrition, Counselling, Coaching and Fitness. Since its launch in 2015, Atmantan has become a premier destination for holistic well-being, addressing stress management, detoxification, weight loss, and preventive healthcare through scientifically designed, lifestyle-based programmes therapies. A GOLD LEED-certified project, Atmantan is built to harmonize with its natural surroundings through sustainable practices. From passive architecture and India’s largest solar hot water installation to eco- friendly sewage treatment and the use of recycled materials, every element reflects a commitment to environmental stewardship.