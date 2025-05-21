IHG and Salter Brothers to deliver several luxury and lifestyle hotels in Australia

IHG Hotels & Resorts recently reinforced its leading position in Luxury & Lifestyle hospitality in Australia by signing a major long-term agreement with Salter Brothers.

IHG Hotels & Resorts recently reinforced its leading position in Luxury & Lifestyle hospitality in Australia by signing a major long-term agreement with Salter Brothers.

Several high-profile IHG hotels will be rebranded and repositioned within the company’s portfolio of luxury brands.

This includes the much-anticipated return of the Regent Hotels & Resorts to Australia after 28 years when Regent Melbourne completes its transformation from InterContinental Melbourne in 2030.

IHG Hotels & Resorts managing director for Australasia Pacific Matt Tripolone said: “We are delighted to announce an extended long-term agreement with Salter Brothers, which further strengthens our existing, highly successful relationship. This partnership accelerates IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle growth in Australia and enables Salter Brothers to reposition key assets and unlock long-term value in this space. Overall, this agreement underscores the strength and evolving nature of Australia’s hotel market and highlights the growing trend for conversions in our industry as guests increasingly seek immersive Luxury & Lifestyle experiences across the country.”

Salter Brothers managing director Paul Salter likewise remarked: “We have a strong history with IHG spanning more than a decade, and are fully committed to our partnership which continues to drive growth for our assets. This new agreement represents over $1 billion investment in the Luxury & Lifestyle segment and highlights our conviction in providing distinctive lifestyle experiences for travellers globally, with an emphasis on timeless style, culinary mastery and wellness facilities for guests. We look forward to working with IHG throughout the journey of these exceptional hotels, and welcoming domestic and international guests to experience these incredible properties under their new brands in the coming years.”

A transformative time

IHG’s strategic Luxury & Lifestyle expansion also sees three of its highly popular and successful properties joining its InterContinental brand.

The trio of hotels will bolster the growth of the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand:

Crowne Plaza Sydney Coogee Beach to InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach;

Crowne Plaza Melbourne to InterContinental Melbourne;

The Crowne Plaza Canberra site is to be redeveloped into the new InterContinental Canberra. A second hotel will also be developed on this site, to bring Hotel Indigo to Canberra.

voco Gold Coast, which was the first voco hotel to open globally and another IHG / Salter Brothers collaboration, will undergo a refurbishment and expansion of its leisure facilities.

Tripolone said of these developments: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our Regent Hotels & Resorts brand back to Australia after an absence of 28 years, with Regent Melbourne on track to welcome guests in 2030. With three InterContinental properties also on the horizon, and a new hotel, Hotel Indigo Canberra, in our sights, we’re delighted to have cemented our leading Luxury & Lifestyle position in the country.”