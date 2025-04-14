IHG Hotels & Resorts released a new report today, 14th April, showcasing the impact of the community partnerships it has forged in East Asia and the Pacific.

With 334,000 lives improved in 2024, the report shines a light on the inspirational partnerships established by IHG teams across this geographically diverse area.

This life-changing impact is the culmination of decades of community support by IHG hotels and colleagues, aligned to IHG’s commitment to improve the lives of 30 million people by 2030.

Across the region, almost 12,000 colleagues participated in community activities in 2024, devoting over 32,000 hours to local causes in collaboration with 382 community partners across 18 countries.

Senior vice-president and managing director in East Asia and the Pacific Rajit Sukumaran remarked: “I am incredibly proud of the impact our teams have made through devoting their time and energy to the communities around us. In collaboration with our incredible partners, we improved the lives of so many people last year, that is a fantastic achievement.”

Doing good throughout the region

IHG hotels across Australia donated 120,872 pre-cooked meals nationwide during its Giving For Good month in September to OzHarvest, the country’s leading food rescue organisation, equivalent to $1 for every room night for 60,436 room nights.

In Indonesia, on the other hand, 800 families were supported through IHG’s partnership with Saab Shares in 2024, a charity which provides accommodation, part-time education and access to healthcare for underprivileged children and low-income families.

Likewise, 170 IHG colleagues in Japan walked 3,712,290 steps and the team donated 436,780 yen to TELL Japan, a partner organisation providing lifeline support for those in need of urgent counsel.

Also, IHG’s partnership with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation in Vietnam resulted in the support for 3,500 children and youths in Dien Bien province with skills training, career workshops, scholarships and educational assistance.

Sukumaran, however, pointed out that these are not the be-all and end-all of IHG’s philanthropic zeal as being a force for good is woven tightly into the company’s DNA.

He said: “97 percent of colleagues say that community activities make them feel more connected to IHG’s purpose of True Hospitality For Good. We have strong leadership across our teams, working at all levels of the business, and together, we will continue to strengthen and scale up our partnerships to make a positive difference in the places in which we operate.”