Global hotel management firm IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) recently passed a new milestone: 50 open properties in Japan.

The company also remains on track to double its estate within the country following market debuts by three brands.

This major growth milestone was celebrated during the recent visit of IHG CEO Elie Maalouf to Tokyo.

Maalouf joined owners, partners and colleagues to mark a successful 2024 for IHG in Japan, where the business introduced its Six Senses, Vignette Collection, and Garner brands as the country set a record by attracting more than 36 million international arrivals.

Significant highlights from 2024

IHG has broadened its appeal to owners and guests in Japan over the past year months by strategically growing its portfolio across segments to provide more choice and amazing experiences than ever before.

The opening of Six Senses Kyoto marked the luxury brand’s market debut and instantly proved an exciting addition to its flourishing urban collection.

IHG’s first collection brand, Vignette Collection, launched with iconic hotels RIGHA Royal Hotel Osaka and The Windsor Hotel TOYA Resort & Spa joining the IHG system.

Most recently, new midscale conversion brand Garner welcomed guests in Japan with three hotels in Osaka.

A milestone worth celebrating

Abhijay Sandilya, CEO for IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, and managing director for IHG Hotels & Resorts Japan & Micronesia, declared that passing 50 open hotels in Japan is a milestone worth celebrating for IHG.

Sandilya said: “Debuting three new brands in this vibrant market last year demonstrates the great growth momentum we’re building here, and we remain on track to double our estate in the country in the next few years.”

He added that IHG is growing across its brand portfolio in Japan, which is a priority market for the company.

He said: While new-build properties remain fundamental to our growth, we’re also seizing the great opportunity in the country’s conversion space where international brands only represent five percent of hotels, far lower than the global average of close to 20 to 25 percent.”

Currently, IHG has already developed the brands, enterprise platform and capabilities it needs to successfully attract conversion opportunities and open hotels in quick time, generating increased revenue for owners.

In place for a stellar year

Japan’s status as an international hotspot looks set to continue with the Japan Tourism Bureau (JTB) forecasting another record year for international arrivals in 2025, which are set to reach 40.2 million.

Domestic travel in the country is also expected to grow, with JTB projecting an increase of 2.7 percent to 305 million travellers.

Sandilya said: “The rises in demand by international and domestic travellers are directly supporting our growth ambition in Japan. The recent launch of our newest brand, Garner, a mid-scale conversion brand, is a big opportunity for us, given the size of the country’s midscale market.

IHG Japan is also slated to celebrate more notable growth milestones this year, including the return of its powerhouse midscale brand Holiday Inn to Tokyo and Kyoto.

It will be a special moment when Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo welcomes guests as Kyoto was the brand’s first destination outside of the Americas when it opened in the 1970s.

2025 will also see the expansion of ANA Crowne Plaza hotels to new destinations including Okinawa, while InterContinental, the world’s first and largest international luxury brand will open for the first time in Sapporo.