IHG’s voco brand now boasts of 100 open hotels

Global hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) just marked the significant milestone of 100 open hotels under its voco brand within just seven years of its establishment.

Launched in 2018 and known for offering distinct and thoughtful guest experiences, voco has quickly become the fastest growing brand within IHG’s Premium collection, having achieved record development activity levels across openings and signings in 2024, with properties in over 25 countries and further market entries in Türkiye, Malaysia, and Aruba set for the next two years.

The brand has seen incredible growth momentum since its launch: as of 2023, it already had 100 open and pipeline hotels and since then has almost doubled both its system and pipeline, reflecting the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform and in line with its strategy to accelerate IHG’s ability to capture conversion opportunities.

Today, voco now has 100 hotels open across 25 countries with a further 95 properties in the pipeline.

Taking a flexible approach to design

The success of the brand comes from its flexible approach to design and an operational framework perfect for conversions, allowing owners to benefit quickly from IHG’s enterprise platform, with limited upfront costs.

voco offers individual properties the opportunity to join a distinctive brand portfolio, where thoughtful, tailored enhancements create a big impact while preserving each hotel’s unique character.

Ginger Taggart, global vice-president for Crowne Plaza and voco hotels, said: “We are so proud to have opened 100 voco hotels in less than seven years. The brand has grown faster, pushed further and continues to exceed expectations every year.”

She added that, as IHG continues to redefine premium hospitality, voco has proven its success to both owners and guests.

Taggart said: “We see our owners around the world benefit from fast access to our enterprise platform and from IHG’s high levels of guest satisfaction globally. With a pipeline of 95 hotels, we are on track to achieve our initial goal of 200 voco hotels around the world within 10 years of launch. A huge thank you to our colleagues, owners and partners for supporting voco’s growth and success.”

Anchored by the brand hallmarks 'Come on in', 'Me time', and 'voco life', voco creates uplifting experiences led by easy-going yet attentive hosts, voco is known for a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct, with each property reflecting its own individual charm.

These are properties where guests can enjoy something refreshingly different, underpinned by the reliability of a trusted global brand.

Marking milestones with new properties

voco Guilin Yangshuo in Yangshuo, Guangxi, China

Marking the 100th voco hotel, voco Guilin Yangshuo sits in Yangshuo’s scenic Ten-Mile Gallery, just minutes from top attractions like West Street and Ruyi Peak. Across six villas, 73 guestrooms open to sweeping views of Karst peaks and the winding Yulong River, where floor-to-ceiling glass walls turn each room into a living painting. At Yue Shunge, the hotel’s Cantonese-Guangxi fusion restaurant, hyper-local ingredients are transformed into soulful dishes that echo the region’s rich flavours. Beyond the hotel, tailored nature excursions lead travellers deeper into Yangshuo’s stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, crafting an unforgettable journey of discovery and connection.

voco Quang Binh Resort by IHG in Dong Hoi, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam

voco Quang Binh Resort by IHG is the world’s first voco resort, set along Bao Ninh Beach in Dong Hoi. With 68 Indochine-inspired suites and beachfront villas, plus a spa featuring 17 treatment rooms, it offers a peaceful, personalized escape. While on property, guests can dine on local specialties at the all-day Flamingo Restaurant, then unwind with a cocktail at Oasis Pool Bar as they take in the breathtaking Vietnamese sunset. Beyond the resort, discover the breathtaking beauty of Quang Binh—from the world’s largest cave, Son Doong, to the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park.

voco The Shelby in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA

Bringing retro beach vibes and modern elegance to South Carolina’s coast, voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach will soon debut as the first voco hotel in the state and the brand’s first-ever beachfront property in the U.S. This 241-room retreat offers private balconies, ocean views, and décor inspired by the spirit of Myrtle Beach. Guests can enjoy fresh seafood at The Palm & Pebble, relax by the lazy river, or sip cocktails at the tiki-style poolside bar. Perfect for solo escapes, family fun, or beachfront weddings, it's just minutes from top attractions like the Boardwalk, SkyWheel, and Broadway at the Beach.

The rapid expansion of this upscale brand reflects the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform, through which hotel owners can grow their business by being part of IHG’s powerful enterprise, including its award-winning mobile app, marketing and technology, and industry leading loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, which has more than 145 million members.