ikhlas.com invites travellers to discover the jewels of Asia at inaugural travel fair

Capital A subsidiary Ikhlas Com Travel & Umrah Sdn Bhd recently launched its first-ever ikhlas.com Travel Fair 2025.

Centred on the theme Discover the Jewels of Asia, the fair is a major milestone for the platform as it continues to expand its reach in the Muslim-friendly travel and lifestyle segment.

Opened on Friday, 21st November at the vibrant Sungei Wang Plaza, the event features exclusive travel promotions, family activities, destination showcases, and insightful talks designed to inspire meaningful and value-driven travel for 2026 and beyond.

Throughout the event which concludes on Sunday, 30th November, patrons can enjoy a wide selection of promotions, including a RM2,000 discount when purchasing any four ikhlas.com travel packages, lucky draw umrah packages for two winners, worth RM4,990 each, as well as other seasonal umrah promotions.

Platform CEO Ikhlas Kamarudin said of the travel fair: “The event represents more than a marketplace — it is a celebration of discovery, connection and faith. We want to make it easier for Muslims to explore Asia’s hidden gems while staying true to halal, convenience and comfort.”

Kamarudin added that the fair brings together a complete Muslim-friendly travel ecosystem, including umrah, domestic getaways and regional escapes to destinations such as Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and more through AirAsia’s expanding route network.

Joseph Teo, general manager of Sungei Wang Plaza, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with ikhlas.com, a subsidiary of AirAsia, on their very first travel fair - a celebration of travel that is both Muslim-friendly and value-driven across Asia. This partnership reflects our shared vision of promoting meaningful journeys that connect people, respect cultural values and highlight the rich heritage of our region.”

Something for everyone

Visitors to the fair may look forward to meeting ikhlas.com’s travel experts to explore diverse Muslim-friendly journeys that are value for money, hassle free and aligned with halal travel principles across Asia.

They can also enjoy great savings with participating partners including AirAsia, AirAsia MOVE, AirAsia Rewards, and Tune Protect offering special offers exclusively for travellers.

As part of the launch celebration, ikhlas.com likewise announced a series of limited-time promotions, including discounts on Umrah and Muslim-friendly holiday packages, Buy 1 Free 1 offers for selected regional destinations, and exclusive redemption offers using AirAsia Rewards points.