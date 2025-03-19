Ikhlas Com Travel & Umrah Sdn Bhd (ikhlas.com) marks its fifth year anniversary with gratitude, giving and growth as it unveiled Qashwa to drive a massive campaign to send 1,000 asnaf pilgrims for Umrah.

The restored 1987 Mercedes S124 300TE station wagon, jointly sponsored by lines of businesses under Capital A Berhad, specifically AirAsia, MOVE, Santan, Teleport, Outclass and BigPay, will tour across Malaysia in a nationwide search of candidates for the 1,000 Umrah Asnaf campaign.

Speaking at the company’s anniversary event, ikhlas.com CEO Ikhlas Kamarudin said: “In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan and commemorating this significant day of Nuzul Al-Quran, we are most blessed to celebrate our fifth anniversary with gratitude, giving and growth which aligns with both ikhlas.com’s milestone and the sacredness of today. We call upon everyone to take part in this journey in your respective capacity to send 1,000 Guests of Allah to perform Umrah. These guests are super special, they are in dire need of physical and spiritual assistance so we need everyone’s support so more people can contribute to this special cause.”

Among those in attendance were Capital A executive chair Kamarudin Meranun and board directors Abdul Aziz Abu Bakar and Fadzillah Abdullah.

In tandem with the celebrations, ikhlas.com is also offering RM5,000,000.00 worth of prizes including 10,000 units of RM200 Umrah discount vouchers, exclusive merchandise, kitab (books for Islamic learning), and many more to be given away throughout the year.