India Is Driving Krabi’s Biggest Tourism Reinvention in Decades — And Thailand Is All In

Earlier this month, as Krabi concluded its two-city India roadshow in Bengaluru and Mumbai, it became clear that Thailand’s Andaman jewel is entering a new phase of tourism evolution. With new direct flights, rising demand from luxury and wedding segments, and a growing focus on sustainability, Krabi is positioning itself as far more than a beach escape — it is shaping itself into a premium, experience-driven destination for Indian travellers.

Travel Daily Media spoke with Nattachit Oonsiam, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Mumbai Office, who outlined how Krabi is redefining its appeal and why India sits at the heart of this transformation. Below are edited excerpts from our conversation.

Travel Daily Media (TDM): India continues to be one of Thailand’s strongest markets. Why is the Indian traveller especially important for Krabi right now?

Nattachit Oonsiam (NO): Krabi is at a very interesting moment in its tourism journey. For years it has been loved for its beaches and islands, but today it is evolving into something much broader — a destination that offers sustainable, nature-focused, gastronomic and cultural experiences, and is increasingly attractive to niche, high-value markets such as film tourism, MICE and weddings. Indian travellers are essential in this transition because they bring both volume and diversity. We are seeing demand from honeymooners, families, friends travelling together, wedding groups and incentive travellers. There is also a noticeable rise in the number of Indians looking for authentic, responsible travel experiences, which aligns perfectly with Krabi’s positioning as a prototype destination for ethical and community-based tourism.

TDM: IndiGo’s new direct flights to Krabi have generated a lot of excitement. What early trends are you seeing?

NO: The direct flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru have changed the market almost instantly. They have significantly shortened travel time, and that convenience is shaping new traveller behaviour. We already see stronger weekend and shoulder-season demand, increasing interest from families and small groups, and more flexible, multi-destination itineraries — for example, travellers pairing Krabi with Bangkok or Phuket for a longer holiday. The visa exemption for Indian citizens has further accelerated interest. Travellers now feel Krabi is not just beautiful, but also seamless and easy to access, which is a powerful combination.

TDM: Indian travellers increasingly want luxury, weddings and immersive itineraries. How is Krabi adapting to these expectations?

NO: Krabi is transforming its offering to match these segments. The region’s private-villa inventory, boutique resorts and experiential operators are elevating their services with curated island experiences, bespoke diving and boating routes, high-end honeymoon programmes, and a growing focus on gastronomy. One standout example is Krabi’s cave-dining experience at The Grotto, which is becoming very popular among Indian couples. We also see rising interest in film tourism, especially with major productions like Jurassic World Rebirth showcasing Krabi’s landscapes. All of this helps position Krabi as a place where travellers can enjoy intimacy, exclusivity and a strong sense of place.

TDM: Sustainability is a central theme in global travel, including among Indian tourists. What steps is Krabi taking to grow responsibly?

NO: Krabi is being developed as a sustainability prototype for Thailand, which is something we are very proud of. The Amazing Krabi Green Guide Fest, for example, brings the community, hotels and tourism operators together to embed the “7 Greens” approach — from green gastronomy and green learning to low-impact tourism activities. This is not a cosmetic effort; it is creating real change on the ground through waste-reduction programmes, low-carbon travel routes, local sourcing initiatives and community-led experiences. The goal is clear: to ensure that Krabi’s growth benefits local people and protects its natural ecosystems while giving visitors a deeper, more meaningful connection to the destination.

TDM: After the strong trade response to the roadshow, what can Indian partners expect from TAT and Krabi in 2025–26?

NO: The roadshow was a reaffirmation of Krabi’s growing relevance in the Indian market, and we plan to build on that momentum. You will see more familiarisation trips for Indian agents, deeper collaborations with airlines and tour operators, and targeted campaigns for key segments such as honeymooners, wedding groups, young families and women travellers. We also intend to scale our digital storytelling to showcase Krabi’s luxury, sustainability and experiential strengths. With the visa exemption and Thailand Digital Arrival Card making travel even easier, this is an ideal moment for Indian agents to package Krabi as a seamless, high-value experience for their clients.