India ‘Regional Tourism Conclave’ to be held in Gwalior from 29 August

With the objective of boosting tourism inflow and encouraging tourism investment in the Gwalior–Chambal and Sagar divisions, the Regional Tourism Conclave will be organised in Gwalior on 29–30 August under the chief hospitality of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. The event will take place at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Gwalior. Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of State (Independent Charge), Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi will be present on the occasion.

Minister of State Shri Lodhi informed that along with the rising number of tourists in Madhya Pradesh, the conclave is being organised to foster cooperation and partnerships among tourism entrepreneurs, tour operators, and the hotel industry. The conclave will provide new dimensions of investment in the tourism sector of Gwalior. Based on the theme “Timeless Gwalior: Echoes of Culture, Spirit of Legacy”, the event will serve as a significant initiative to promote tourism investment, cultural heritage, experiential tourism, and regional development.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that Letters of Award (LoAs) will be handed over to investors in the hotel, resort, wellness, and eco-tourism sectors during the conclave, along with MoUs and agreements. These projects will generate tourism-based employment for the local community and give sustainable momentum to regional tourism. Important announcements for accelerating regional development will also be made. A special tourism exhibition will be organised showcasing diverse destinations of Madhya Pradesh, tourism units, hospitality brands, homestays, resorts, handloom/handicraft, adventure activities, and cultural heritage.

Shukla further informed that two significant sessions will be held during the conclave. A panel discussion on the theme “Tourism as a Cultural Bridge – Branding Gwalior and Heartland of MP” will focus on strategies to position Gwalior’s cultural heritage, classical music, and architectural legacy on the global tourism map. Another panel discussion titled “Gwalior and Chambal Rising – Inbound Appeal through Heritage, Luxury and Experience” will deliberate on new dimensions such as heritage, luxury stays, destination weddings, and experiential tourism.