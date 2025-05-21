 IndiGo announces direct flights from Madurai to Abu Dhabi

IndiGo announces new direct flights connecting the culturally vibrant city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu to Abu Dhabi, from June 13, 2025. Madurai will be the 16th Indian city with direct connectivity to Abu Dhabi and comes days after the airline announced direct flights from Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam to the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The tri-weekly flights between Madurai and Abu Dhabi further strengthens IndiGo’s international connectivity and making global travel more seamless and affordable for Indian travellers.

By connecting tier-2 cities like Madurai to key global hubs, IndiGo is unlocking new across sectors. This direct flight will facilitate the seamless export of agricultural products, textiles, and other key commodities from the region to the UAE and beyond, boosting local businesses and fostering economic growth. The direct flight between the cities eliminates the need for connections, reducing travel time for business travelers, students, and families, and providing more convenient travel experience. This strategic addition reinforces IndiGo’s position as the preferred carrier, operating over 280 weekly flights to five destinations in the UAE from 20 Indian cities.

Madurai, one of India’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, is a cultural and historical gem in Tamil Nadu. Known as the “Athens of the East,” it is home to the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple, a marvel of Dravidian architecture that draws millions of pilgrims and tourists annually. Beyond its spiritual significance, Madurai is a thriving hub for textiles, education, and healthcare, with a growing footprint in technology and manufacturing. Its strategic location and economic diversity make it a key regional centre in southern India. With a rich legacy dating back over 2,500 years, Madurai blends tradition and progress, making it an important city for both cultural tourism and business travel.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is renowned for its elegant fusion of tradition and modernity, featuring UNESCO-listed Cultural Sites of Al Ain, including ancient tombs and forts. Iconic landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi add to its global cultural appeal. As the UAE’s financial hub, it hosts major energy firms while growing in tourism, aviation, and technology. Known for its luxury resorts, pristine coastline, and Formula 1 Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi offers both economic opportunities and world-class leisure experiences.

Flight Schedule: