IndiGo Announces ‘Getaway Sale’ with Fares Starting from INR 1,599

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced its ‘Getaway Sale’, offering exciting discounts on fares and add-ons for select domestic and international travel. Bookings, under the sale, can be made from 05 November to 08 November 2025, for travel between 12 November 2025 and 30 April 2026 (Applicable for bookings made at least 7 days prior to departure).

Through the ‘Getaway Sale’, IndiGo invites customers to turn their dream getaways into reality with special all-inclusive one-way fares, starting at just ₹1,599 for domestic travel and ₹4,599 for international routes. In addition, travellers can avail discounts of up to 70% on Fast Forward and 10% on pre-booked meals, on select domestic and international sectors. Furthermore, standard seats can be booked at prices starting ₹150, exclusively on domestic sectors.

The ‘Getaway Sale’ underscores IndiGo’s commitment to delivering affordable fares, greater convenience, and extensive connectivity across its network of 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations.