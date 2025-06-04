IndiGo codeshares with Garuda Indonesia

IndiGo and Garuda Indonesia, the national carrier of Indonesia, signed a bilateral codeshare agreement offering enhanced network to their respective customers. This partnership aims to enable seamless travel for customers between India and Indonesia, through Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bali, on a single booking with through checked-in baggage.

As part of this codeshare arrangement, IndiGo customers get access to 17 new destinations across Indonesia, while travellers on Garuda Indonesia can fly to seven destinations in India. Customers will benefit from a single ticket booking experience, reducing travel complexities, and enhancing overall convenience.

Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President – Network Planning & Revenue Management, IndiGo said: “We are delighted to announce this codeshare partnership with Garuda Indonesia, further solidifying our commitment to offering enhanced connectivity and a wide range of options to our customers. This enables our customers to conveniently book their itineraries and seamlessly travel across various parts of Indonesia on the joint network of IndiGo and Garuda Indonesia.”

Garuda Indonesia's Commercial Director, Ade R Susardi welcomed the partnership and said that this partnership is hoped to further strengthen the airline's flight network, as well as provide added value to all passengers of both airlines, especially in the ease of accessibility of air travel between India and Indonesia.

"India is one of the potential markets for Garuda Indonesia. Through this collaboration with Indigo, which is one of the largest airlines in India, it is hoped that it will be able to support the Government's efforts in optimizing tourist visits to Indonesia as well as expanding Garuda Indonesia's international flight network, especially in the South Asia region," said Ade.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare is expected to come into effect starting July, with sales starting in June.