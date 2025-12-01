IndiGo Enhances Connectivity from Navi Mumbai International Airport  

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announces the launch of new direct routes and frequency additions from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), further strengthening connectivity from the newly inaugurated airport to destinations across the country.

∙ Daily flights between NMIA-Coimbatore and NMIA-Chennai, effective 29 December 2025 ∙ 5x weekly flights between NMIA and Vadodara, starting 30 December 2025 ∙ 5x weekly frequency addition on NMIA-North Goa route, starting 26 December 2025

This reiterates NMIA’s role as a key airport complementing Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Bookings for these flights are available on the IndiGo website and/or mobile application.

Building on the recent announcement of starting 10 inaugural routes, this addition solidifies IndiGo’s role in the development of India’s newest aviation gateway. As NMIA grows as a strategic aviation gateway, it is expected to support regional development and investment, in line with India’s vision of a connected and future-ready aviation network.

Schedule of Flights to/from Navi Mumbai