 IndiGo Enhances Connectivity from Navi Mumbai International Airport  

IndiGo Enhances Connectivity from Navi Mumbai International Airport  

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announces the launch of new direct  routes and frequency additions from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), further strengthening connectivity from the newly inaugurated airport to destinations across the country.  

∙ Daily flights between NMIA-Coimbatore and NMIA-Chennai, effective 29 December 2025 ∙ 5x weekly flights between NMIA and Vadodara, starting 30 December 2025 ∙ 5x weekly frequency addition on NMIA-North Goa route, starting 26 December 2025

This reiterates NMIA’s role as a key airport complementing Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj  International Airport (CSMIA). Bookings for these flights are available on the IndiGo website and/or  mobile application.

Building on the recent announcement of starting 10 inaugural routes, this addition solidifies IndiGo’s  role in the development of India’s newest aviation gateway. As NMIA grows as a strategic aviation  gateway, it is expected to support regional development and investment, in line with India’s vision of a  connected and future-ready aviation network.

Schedule of Flights to/from Navi Mumbai

Sector Flight no. Days of Operation Departure Arrival
Schedule of Flights Effective 26 December 2025
Goa - Navi Mumbai 6E 0647 Tuesday, Wednesday,

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

 14:15 15:20
Navi Mumbai - Goa 6E 0646 Tuesday, Wednesday,

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

 12:45 13:45
Schedule of Flights Effective 29 December 2025
Navi Mumbai -

Coimbatore

 6E 0860 Daily 09:00 10:45
Coimbatore - Navi

Mumbai

 6E 0861 Daily 11:15 13:05
Chennai - Navi Mumbai 6E 0898 Daily 06:10 08:15
Navi Mumbai - Chennai 6E 0899 Daily 19:40 21:35
Schedule of Flights Effective 30 December 2025
Navi Mumbai -

Vadodara

 6E 0890 Tuesday, Wednesday,

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

 15:00 16:05
Vadodara - Navi

Mumbai

 6E 0891 Tuesday, Wednesday,

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

 16:40 17:45
** All time in LOCAL

** Schedule is subject to all regulatory approvals

 

 

 

 

