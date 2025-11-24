Indonesia implements the world's first seamless immigration corridor 

Indonesia is all set to become the world's first nation to use a biometric corridor to facilitate seamless immigration processing at its airports.

This means arrivals coming into the country may simply walk through without needing to be processed manually or going through automated scanning gates.

The technology is based on an artificial intelligence (AI) solution developed by global travel tech firm Amadeus.

Two of these corridors are being installed at Indonesia's primary hub Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta; a third has been scheduled for installation at the Surabaya Airport.

The implementation of the technology is part of Indonesia's All Indonesia programme which seeks to streamline procedures related to immigration for foreign visitors.

How does it work?

Amadeus' Rudy Daniello explained that the combination of digital identity and biometrics at key airport service points will result in a truly seamless and secure travel experience.

After all, it no longer involves paperwork, reduces or completely does away with time spent waiting in queues, and eradicates physical barriers.

The corridors work using passport data gleaned from travellers through an initial enrollment process to be accomplished before they fly.

In doing so, background checks may be completed well before they head to the airport.

Final authentication takes place when they walk through the biometric corridor.

In the initial phase of implementation, priority will be given to seniors as well as passengers with disabilities; these may pre-register via the All Indonesia app.