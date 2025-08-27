Indonesia partners with VFS Global to promote “Wonderful Indonesia campaign”

VFS Global has signed a co-branding agreement with the Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia to strengthen and expand brand awareness of Indonesian tourism under the Wonderful Indonesia campaign for increasing international arrivals and encouraging investments into the country.

As part of the agreement, VFS Global will help in increasing the brand awareness of the Wonderful Indonesia campaign and improving the quality and quantity of tourism marketing through brand partnerships.

The agreement was signed between Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, and Mr. Kaushik Ghosh, Head - Australasia, VFS Global, on 13 August 2025 in Jakarta.

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia, said: “We are excited to join forces with VFS Global in strengthening the Wonderful Indonesia campaign on the global stage. Through this co-branding agreement, we will amplify our tourism message and leverage VFS Global’s extensive presence in over 160 countries, combined with innovative outreach, to inspire more travellers to experience the beauty and diversity of Indonesia.”

Since 2024, VFS Global is also an official partner of the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration. As part of the partnership, VFS Global has launched a new e-VoA platform for nationals of all the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA, to provide them a quicker and smoother visa application journey online.

Kaushik Ghosh, Head - Australasia, VFS Global, said: "We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism to strengthen global awareness of the country’s vibrant tourism offerings. With over 16 years of experience in tourism-related services, VFS Global brings proven expertise in promoting destinations to a global audience. Through the promotion of the e-Visa on Arrival, we aim to make travel to Indonesia more seamless, aligning with the Ministry’s Tourism 5.0 vision to harness innovation such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve marketing effectiveness and reach of tourist destinations."

In 2024, Indonesia welcomed 13.9 million international tourists, a 19% increase from the previous year and the highest number recorded in the past 5 years, according to the Ministry of Tourism. This strong performance has emboldened the government to set even more ambitious targets for 2025. Indonesia is now expecting to welcome between 14.6 and 16 million foreign visitors in 2025.

India stood as the largest South and Central Asian market and the sixth largest globally for Indonesia, accounting for over 710,688 Indian tourists in 2024. The Ministry of Tourism anticipates welcoming 918,480 Indian travellers in 2025.

VFS Global has been associated with the Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism since March 2023 to strengthen and expand Indonesia's tourism brand awareness. As part of the collaboration, VFS Global has established dedicated Indonesia tourism promotion kiosks at its offices in Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai, with plans to open another in Australia soon. Through its extensive network of offices, VFS Global aims to promote Indonesia in key markets such as India, China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, the Middle East, UK, USA, Canada, and France.

VFS Global has established its regional and global footprints in the space of tourism services, complementing its core visa services business. With 16 years of experience, the Tourism Services Unit has served more than 25 destinations. The team partners client destinations, across different countries, to enable the achievement of their travel and tourism promotional objectives and business targets. We specialise in destination representation, outsourced tourism office management and trade support services for national tourism authorities from client governments. We facilitate them in a wide range of destination promotional activities.